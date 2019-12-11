True's Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice Expands Globally with Significant New Hires

Partners Jim O'Sullivan, Jacob Sack, and Stephanie Maistrellis, and Principals Mariah Lang and Sophia Mowla Specialize in Recruiting Game-Changing Executives for Modern Healthcare and Life Sciences Companies

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Search, the fastest growing search firm and 8th largest in North America, is excited to announce the addition of five consultants to its Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice throughout North American and in EMEA.

"True Search's growing presence in Healthcare and Life Sciences is a natural progression for us given our deep experience in tech. The convergence of technology and healthcare is fueling the next big medical innovations, and companies recognize the need to hire talent from the broader tech ecosystem," said Matt Goldstein, Partner & Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice Lead at True Search.

Team additions include: Jacob Sack, Stephanie Maistrellis, Mariah Lang, Sophia Mowla, and Jim O'Sullivan.

"We couldn't be more excited about having Jacob, Mariah, Stephanie, Sophia, and Jim on the team; they are world class professionals who connect high impact executives with our client companies that are revolutionizing healthcare and life sciences," Goldstein added.

Jim O'Sullivan joins True Search after 15 years at one of the leading specialist executive search firms serving the healthcare market. Having built the C-suite of the industry's most innovative brands, Jim is a renowned leader in healthcare recruitment.

"I've been connected with Jim over the span of his career, both as a candidate and a client. He takes a consultative approach to recruitment and efficiently uncovers what's really important for an organization and its prospective hires," said Peter McClennen, former CEO of Best Doctors. "Time is such an important thing for an executive, so creating value quickly is key. Jim understands this and has consistently proven to be a genuine business partner," McClennen added.

Stephanie Maistrellis is a Partner in True's Life Sciences practice specializing in Board and C-suite Biopharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and Device searches. Throughout her 20-year career, she has focused on building technical and commercial teams for market leaders pursuing transformative technologies including approaches in p53 regulators, checkpoint inhibitors, CRISPR/Cas9, RNA, viral gene and adoptive cell therapies, in addition to metagenomics derived gene editing systems. Her record of working with novel and disruptive technologies extends to Genomics and Digital therapeutic approaches. Stephanie's professional career started in the Healthcare Consulting practice of Cap Gemini/Ernst & Young and her early search career in Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart.

Based in London, Sophia Mowla joins True from the Global Healthcare practice at Russell Reynolds Associates with a focus on the life sciences. She has a deep passion for transformational technology having built out the C-Suite for leading VC & PE backed companies that have since gone through a successful exit. Sophia is a published scientist, and holds a First Class Master's degree from University College London in Natural Sciences. Sophia was nominated for the European Science Engineering and Technology award for her discovery of novel anti-cancer and anti-aging therapeutic targets.

Jacob Sack is also a tremendous addition to the firm. He has spent the first decade plus of his career consulting for, and building companies in the private and social sectors, most recently as a Director at Oxeon Partners where he grew the firm's West Coast Executive Search team. Jacob has worked with a range of VC and PE-backed companies in digital health and tech-enabled services space, focused on innovative value-based care models. Jacob has a deep understanding of the intersection of technology and healthcare and the progressive talent needed to drive this convergence. Jacob is based in our San Francisco office.

Mariah Lang has a strong track record of building out C-level teams across consumer internet, enterprise software and healthcare IT businesses. Her work spans the country, some of her top clients include Quartet, Qventus, Redesign Health, charity: water, Gloo, and HT Health. Mariah was previously at Quartet where she was an Executive and Technical recruiter and served as Head of People & Talent at Ro, a direct-to-consumer telehealth company.

True Search is a member of the True platform and operates worldwide from 11 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

