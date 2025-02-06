Tropical Escape Holidays and CiiRUS Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Redefine the Vacation Rental Industry

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Escape Holidays, a leading name in curated short-term rental villa management, has entered into a groundbreaking joint venture with CiiRUS, a renowned Property Management Software provider. This transformative partnership aims to revolutionize the vacation rental industry by delivering unparalleled service, efficiency, and value to travel partners and clients.

Introducing a Game-Changing Platform

The joint venture brings to life a cutting-edge B2B villa booking platform, powered by CiiRUS' advanced technology. Launching with a robust portfolio of over 5,000 meticulously curated villas in the Florida market, the platform promises to offer:

End-to-End Guest Experience Management: Personalized services with Welcome Center in ChampionsGate, FL and direct issue resolution for an exceptional guest journey.

Partnerships: Trusted by leading UK holiday providers, including Virgin Atlantic Holidays, Gold Medal (dnata) Travel Group, and TUI International UK.

Future Expansion Plans

Tropical Escape Holidays and CiiRUS are set to expand their platform beyond Florida, extending into the rest of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with plans to reach additional markets by Q3 of 2025. This expansion will also introduce B2B international booking access, allowing thousands of self-managed property owners to participate while maintaining our curated standards.

Redefining Excellence in the Industry

This partnership combines Tropical Escape Holidays' expertise in villa curation and guest experience with CiiRUS' technological innovation, creating a seamless and efficient booking process for travel partners.

Key Benefits Include:

An exclusive B2B booking platform designed specifically for Tropical Escape Holidays' offerings.

Streamlined processes to enhance convenience for travel agents and tour operators.

A Vision for the Future

This joint venture sets a new standard in the vacation rental market, leveraging technology and service excellence to deliver value and efficiency to partners and clients worldwide.

Matthew Daniel, Founder and CEO of Tropical Escape Holidays:

"The current villa market in Orlando is oversaturated and highly fragmented, making it challenging to manage the end-to-end guest experience—from ensuring quality to resolving guest issues promptly. This has been a significant pain point for both guests and travel partners. At Tropical Escape Holidays, we're focused on offering curated villas that emphasize quality over quantity, supported by cutting-edge technology to streamline the booking and service experience. Our approach is designed to rebuild confidence among partners and guests by delivering exceptional service and exceeding expectations at every stage of their journey."

Vinny Dicarlo & Josh Parry, Managing Partners of CiiRUS Inc:

"By combining best-in-class hospitality with best-in-class software, the first-of-its-kind partnership between CiiRUS and Tropical Escapes truly showcases the importance of attention to detail and customer obsession. No one property manager or software company can deliver alone what this partnership can. Through this partnership, qualifying CiiRUS customers will be able to reach this expanded global network of guests as part of this curated collection. We couldn't be prouder to partner with Matthew and the Topical Escape Holidays team, who share in our core values of putting customers first, treating everybody like our own family, and building exceptional products."

For more information about Tropical Escape Holidays and the new platform, visit [TropicalEscapeHolidays.com] or contact [8320 ChampionsGate Blvd, ChampionsGate, Fl 33896]

For more information about CiiRUS and their industry leading software for short-term rental management visit www.ciirus.com

Contact: Matthew Daniel, info@tropicalescapevh.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611595/TEH_CiiRUS_Logo.jpg