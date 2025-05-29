Tronsmart Debuts Full Lineup of New Audio Products in Poland for 12th Anniversary Milestone

WARSAW, Poland, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the celebration of its 12th anniversary in Vietnam this April, Tronsmart, an emerging force in global audio innovation, is marking another significant step in its global expansion by launching a suite of new audio products in Poland. Available for the first time on the Euro.com.pl and Media Expert online platforms, this product rollout features a range of portable and party speakers, including the Mirtune S100, C3, C3 Plus, H1, Bang Max, and Bang, with early bird discounts available from May 28 to June 15, 2025.

12th Anniversary Poster

A Versatile Speaker Lineup Designed for Every Occasion and Listening Preference

Leading the lineup is the Tronsmart Mirtune S100, a portable outdoor speaker that blends powerful audio with smart design. Equipped with a 30W racetrack subwoofer and dual 10W tweeters, it delivers clear, distortion-free sound at any volume. Activate SoundPulse® for a boosted 50W bass experience, perfect for outdoor and indoor settings. A retractable rubber handle adds portability, while a 20-hour battery and built-in power bank ensure nonstop play. The speaker's IPX7 waterproof rating adds durability, while users can fine-tune their sound via app-based EQ settings or link two units for full stereo performance.

The Tronsmart Mirtune C3 and C3 Plus offer a balance of portability and dynamic sound. With racetrack woofers, dedicated tweeters, and passive radiators, these compact speakers deliver punchy bass and clear treble in a small form factor. Designed for travel and spontaneity, the C3 Plus features a built-in lanyard and IPX7 waterproof protection, making it ideal for excursions to the beach, park, or pool. The C3 Plus supports stereo pairing, 18 hours of battery life, and dual-device audio connection for seamless control.

Compact yet audibly powerful, the Tronsmart Mirtune H1 extends the outdoor-ready family of Tronsmart speakers. Despite its pocketable size, the H1 produces loud, clear audio suitable for nearly any environment. A sturdy built-in carabiner provides versatile carrying options, while a 20-hour battery and IPX7 waterproof certification make it a dependable choice for long adventures. The speaker also supports customizable EQ settings through the Tronsmart app.

Designed for unforgettable gatherings, the Tronsmart Bang Max delivers 130W of immersive sound through a three-way system with tweeters, mid-tweeters, and woofers, filling any space with rich, layered audio. Featuring TuneConn and True Wireless Stereo technologies, it can sync with over 100 speakers, creating a synchronized sound and light show powered by dynamic LED effects. With 24-hour battery life and IPX6 water resistance, it's built for all-day, all-weather parties. Complementing it is the Tronsmart Bang, a 60W outdoor speaker with powerful audio, beat-driven lighting, and multi-speaker connectivity—ideal for backyards, patios, or any casual celebration.

Expanding Global Reach with Audio Innovation

Reflecting on twelve years of innovation, Tronsmart has established itself as a leading force in smart technology accessories, marking a journey defined by numerous milestones and a relentless drive for excellence in technological development. The company remains firmly committed to enhancing user experiences across the globe, including in Poland, by delivering products that seamlessly combine quality craftsmanship with advanced functionality.

As it continues to push the boundaries of audio innovation, Tronsmart upholds its dedication to technological progress and customer satisfaction, redefining what's possible in everyday audio solutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://tronsmart.com/, or follow the brand on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TronsmartFans.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695888/12.jpg