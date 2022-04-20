OSLO, Norway, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a global video communication platform provider, announces that Trond K. Johannessen has officially taken over as CEO at Pexip, following his appointment in February 2022. Mr Johannesen will succeed Øystein Hem, who has been Interim CEO and CFO since August 2021. Mr Hem will return full-time to his position as CFO.

Mr. Johannessen comes to Pexip from the Embron Group, and has 25 years of experience managing global business development, mainly in business-to-business sectors, as well as having a consultancy background from McKinsey & Co. He also has extensive board experience and is currently the Chair of Webstep ASA, a publicly listed IT consultancy.

"I'm excited to get started at Pexip. The video communication industry is entering a new era, with the use of video extending beyond meetings to a huge range of applications across all industries. Pexip, with its unique technology, strong customer base among large organizations, and knowledgeable team, is well-positioned to take advantage of these new opportunities and I'm looking forward to being part of the journey," said Mr.Johannessen.

For more information, contact:

Mirza Koristovic, Director Investor Relations, IR@pexip.com, +47 93870525

Gillian Dalslaaen, VP Corporate Communications, press@pexip.com, tel. +47 40461025

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/pexip-as/r/trond-k--johannessen-takes-the-helm-as-pexip-ceo,c3549162

SOURCE Pexip AS