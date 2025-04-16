Trivento wine revealed - 45% of Brits Ditch the Table for the Sofa

The UK's No.1 Argentinian Malbec wine Trivento is urging Brits to get back to the dinner table and enjoy the South American ritual of Sobremesa, engaging in the art of conversation savoured over great food and wine.

Easter (20th April) & World Malbec Day (17th April) provide Brits with the opportunity to get back to the dinner table with friends and family.

LONDON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Research conducted by leading Malbec wine brand Trivento has shockingly revealed that three-quarters (74%) of UK households spend less than 30 minutes - or no time at all - at the dinner table, as modern life, busy schedules, and time pressures undermine family connection and conversation during mealtimes.

In a world that constantly rushes forward, the latest stats highlight how little time we spend truly enjoying the moment. But there's a time-honoured tradition from Argentina which invites us to slow down and savour life's simplest pleasures, known as Sobremesa. Sobremesa is a ritual that unfolds long after the meal is over, when friends and family remain around the table, sharing stories, reflecting on memories, and creating new ones. With a glass of Trivento Malbec in hand, Sobremesa becomes more than just a ritual - it transforms into a celebration of life, rich in flavour, connection, and joy.

72% of people expressed a wish to experience Sobremesa, pointing to the tradition's potential to grow, with Brits eager and ready to adopt it. However, despite this enthusiasm, the data also reveals that social gatherings are becoming less frequent, with 31% of people hosting friends or family only a few times a year, and 18% never doing so at all. This research highlights a significant shift in how we approach mealtimes and underscores the growing desire for more meaningful, intentional moments spent together at the table.

There's good news, though - there's still a strong opportunity to rediscover these moments of connection, especially with events like Easter and World Malbec Day just around the corner. In fact, 58% of respondents believe that putting away phones or turning off the TV would help them enjoy more quality time at the dinner table, highlighting a real desire for genuine connection. The importance of sharing a bottle of wine also shines through, with 52% considering it a key element of social dining. What's more, 71% bring a bottle of wine when visiting friends or family. Trivento produces many excellent and affordable wines, including their Reserve Malbec which, is the nation's favourite red wine making it an ideal choice to elevate those moments of togetherness.

Preety Johl, Senior Marketing Manager for Trivento at VCT Europe, says: "Our recent research serves as a gentle reminder of how modern life can sometimes take a toll on the quality of family time, especially during mealtimes. While meaningful connections may be slipping away, at Trivento, we believe that good wine, great conversation, and time spent together can help bring us back to what truly matters. Inspired by the Argentine tradition of Sobremesa, we celebrate the joy of lingering at the table, enjoying wine, and connecting with loved ones."

As we approach Easter and World Malbec Day Trivento invites you to savour more than just wine - savour the Sobremesa.

