Trive South Africa, the new investment company, begins client onboarding

BRYANSTON, Johannesburg, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive South Africa has today announced it has begun onboarding clients.

Based in Bryanston, Johannesburg, Trive South Africa is a new multi-asset investment firm, providing digitally advanced competitive offerings and products, bringing to clients a seamless trading experience.

Trive South Africa offers a wide selection of diverse investment products to suit client's investment needs. The initial line up of core products comprises local and international cash equities, as well as South African and international derivatives, Tax Free Saving Accounts. Trive South Africa is an authorised Financial Service Provider under the FSCA, holding category 1 and 2 licences.

Trive South Africa will have a significant presence in the South African DIY trading market, supporting retail investors with the management of their assets and portfolios, through its brokerage services. Cash equities and derivatives will be launched together under two separate logins, Trive Investor and Trive Trader. Trive South Africa's low fees and next generation technology can make the world of investment more accessible.

Spearheading Trive South Africa is institutional and asset management veteran, Travis Robson. With 18 years of global financial services experience, Travis has held positions in multiple continents and has an established track record of ensuring businesses are best aligned to meet strategic, operational, and financial objectives.

Travis Robson, Managing Director of Trive South Africa, said: "I am thrilled that we have now begun the process of onboarding clients. At Trive South Africa, we strive to offer great tech and even better customer service. Our customers enjoy tailor-made solutions and a dedicated customer support team to facilitate any queries. Attaining FSCA category 1 and 2 licences will put us in a position of trust among investors in a highly competitive market. We are a highly ambitious business looking to rapidly grow, supported by a strong group, but will always maintain our local identity and connection.

We intend to establish Trive South Africa as a strong competitor to the existing brokers operating in the South African market. We offer, local customer service support and straightforward next generation technology giving our clients access to a wide range of products, providing quality research and transparency to our digital savvy clients."

About Trive South Africa

Trive South Africa (PTY) Ltd is South African based multi-asset investment broker, FSCA authorised Financial Service Provider (FSP No. 27231), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Trive Investment B.V.

The company provides a cutting-edge intuitive platform to maximize its clients' investment experience with agile customer support, fast executions, quick deposit, and withdrawal.

Dynamic and innovative, Trive South Africa exists to empower progression.

At Trive, we take the complex and deliver it simply.

