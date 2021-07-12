Triton Fund III to divest entire holding in Polygon

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority owner of Polygon group, Triton Fund III, has signed an agreement to sell its investment in the Polygon group (the "Transaction").

The completion of the Transaction will trigger a change of control under the terms and conditions of the Swedish law governed EUR 250,000,000 senior secured fixed rate notes issued by Polygon AB (publ) (the "Company"), entitling the note holders to – following completion of the Transaction – request that all or some of the notes are repurchased at price per note of 101 per cent. of the nominal amount together with accrued but unpaid interest. As agreed between Triton Fund III and the purchaser of the Polygon group, it is the Company's intention to exercise a total voluntary redemption of the notes, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes, in connection with completion of the Transaction, entitling the note holders to 101 per cent. of the nominal amount together with accrued but unpaid interest.

The completion of the Transaction is subject to approval from the relevant authorities and is expected to be completed during Q4 2021.

The information in this press release is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 11 July 2021 at 23.00 (CET)

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

