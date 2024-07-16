Triple Private Equity Receives Strategic Investment From Capital Constellation

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafra Inc. ("Wafra") today announced a strategic investment in Triple Private Equity ("Triple" or "TPE"), a next generation European private equity firm focused on small- to mid-cap software and data businesses. The investment is being made via the firm's Capital Constellation platform, which backs promising next generation alternative investment firms globally.

Founded in 2023 by Mads Hansen and Ben Shepherd, and operating from London and Copenhagen, Triple specializes in taking control positions in software and data companies serving the finance, risk and compliance sectors. Triple closed its initial investment in April 2024, acquiring SmartSearch, a UK-based anti-money laundering software provider.

Hansen and Shepherd bring a unique combination of investing and operational experience in their target sectors. Hansen is a seasoned private equity executive who has previously held senior roles at Hg Capital, Montagu and Platinum Equity. Prior to Triple, Shepherd served as Chief Strategy, Product and M&A officer at Refinitiv, the data provider that was part of the London Stock Exchange Group, and oversaw its $20bn sale to Blackstone in 2021.

"We are excited to have Wafra as a partner as we look to establish Triple as one of the leading players in software investing," said Mads Hansen, Managing and Founding Partner at Triple Private Equity. Ben Shepherd, Founding Partner at Triple added "Their experience in supporting new alternative investment firms will be invaluable to us; we have already found their counsel and insights both useful and thoughtful as we have gotten to know the Wafra team."

"Triple Private Equity has many of the attributes Wafra looks for in backing a next generation investment firm – an experienced and talented founder group, a clear and differentiated niche and strong scope for growth," said Adel Alderbas, Chief Investment Officer at Wafra and President of Capital Constellation. Jordan Siskin, Director at Wafra added "We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Mads, Ben and the team for what we are sure will be a highly promising partnership."

About Triple Private Equity

Triple is a European private equity firm focused on small to mid-cap software and data businesses that underpin core services in finance, risk and compliance infrastructure with demonstrable customer traction, scalable technology, and top leadership talent. Triple is committed to driving growth and value creation at mission-critical vertical software and data B2B businesses throughout Europe. Triple was founded in 2023 and has offices in London and Copenhagen. To learn more, please visit www.triple.pe .

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $30 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative assets, including strategic partnerships, real estate, and real assets. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with high quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.wafra.com .

About Capital Constellation

Advised by Wafra and founded in partnership with a select group of institutional asset owners, Capital Constellation is an innovative investment program, designed as a collaborative asset owner platform with expertise from some of the world's premier institutional investors. Capital Constellation pursues a private equity strategy to launch and accelerate the next generation of alternative asset management firms. The platform fosters partnerships with talented investment teams that can create aligned, substantial and lasting benefits for both asset owners and alternative asset managers.

