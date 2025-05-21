Wafra Named Euromoney's Best Islamic Fund Manager for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafra Inc. ("Wafra"), a leading global alternative investment firm headquartered in New York, announced today that its Global Sukuk Team has been named Best Islamic Fund Manager1 at the 2025 Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards. This marks the second consecutive year the team has received this distinction and highlights Wafra's focus on delivering differentiated strategies and performance for clients.

Co-managed by Ron Solenske and Elias Scheker Da Silva, who have over 40 years of combined fixed income experience, the Global Sukuk Strategy is part of Wafra's Portfolio Solutions platform, which addresses the complex and evolving needs of global institutional partners. Wafra's Global Sukuk Strategy is built on a disciplined, research-driven investment approach that aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns while outperforming industry benchmarks.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition for the second year running — it affirms our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for our institutional partners, some of whom require Shariah-compliant investment exposure," said Mr. Solenske. Mr. Da Silva added, "It's an honor to once again be named Best Islamic Fund Manager. This award reflects the strength of our disciplined investment approach which becomes even more important during periods of market volatility."

The Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards recognize institutions that have demonstrated exceptional performance across key categories over the past 12 months. Winners are selected by a panel of Euromoney journalists and researchers following a thorough process of analysis and interviews, and were revealed at the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence ceremony, held in Dubai on May 20, 2025.

About Wafra

Wafra is a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $28 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative assets, including real assets, real estate, and strategic partnerships. Through flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with high-quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda. For more information please visit, https://www.wafra.com/.

1The accolade noted herein is independently determined and awarded by Euromoney and represents the opinions of the publisher and not those of Wafra. There can be no assurance that other publishers or market participants would reach the same conclusion. The Euromoney Islamic finance awards are judged by a panel made up of Euromoney's journalists and research team. Award decisions are based on an evaluation of criteria including, but not limited to new or enhanced products and services, highlighted deals, digital solutions and technology, environmental social and governance, financial performance, business development and transformation. Additional information can be found on the Euromoney website at https://www.euromoney.com/islamic-finance-awards-home . Wafra is a sponsor of Euromoney's Islamic Finance Awards 2025.

