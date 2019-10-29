Trip.com Group Launches New Brand at 20th Anniversary Event

"Twenty years ago, we started our journey with our first call center in China. In 2013, we embarked on our second journey with our 'All-In-Mobile' strategy, which saw 80-90% of transactions move to our mobile platforms," said Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun. "Now, it's time for us to set out once more, with our sights on delivering the the best travel experience to our customers, no matter where in the world they may be."

Alongside the new brand, Trip.com Group today formalized its 'G2 Strategy' -- 'Great Quality for Global Customers' -- which will be the driving force behind the company's next phase.

Speaking at the event, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Trip.com Group James Liang noted that the new brand and strategy are not a deviation from the company's roots, but an affirmation of the unified identity and mission of its platforms.

"Our vision has always been to be the most reliable, convenient and responsible travel service provider for our customers," said Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Trip.com Group James Liang. "Now, it's time for us to bring together our businesses, resources and expertise from China and abroad, to deliver the best experience to our customers in every corner of the globe."

With over 35% of total revenue and 100 million users on the company's platforms attributed to its operations outside mainland China, as well as international strategic investments in partners such as the Indian OTA MakeMyTrip, Trip.com Group is well on the way to realizing its mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip' for customers across the globe.

Trip.com Group Limited is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

