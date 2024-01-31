TriNetX Joins CERTAINTY Project to Enhance Cancer Immunotherapy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, LLC ("TriNetX"), the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, is proud to announce its participation in the CERTAINTY project. CERTAINTY, short for CEllulaR ImmunoTherapy Avatar for personalized cancer treatment, is an international research endeavor led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology IZI. Bringing together a consortium of partners from academia, industry, and healthcare, this project is focused on revolutionizing cancer immunotherapy.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

TriNetX, through its subsidiary, TriNetX Oncology GmbH, is contributing a comprehensive, anonymized dataset covering the entire treatment journey for patients diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma across more than a hundred clinical sites in Germany. This dataset encompasses patient-specific characteristics, laboratory values, cytogenetic profiles, treatment protocols, and outcomes—all standardized within the consortium's common data model. TriNetX Oncology GmbH aims to accelerate the development of prognostic and predictive models by leveraging its predictive modeling expertise.

"As a research-focused company, we are committed to advancing cancer research using real-world data. With our unique, anonymous dataset and experienced team, we are strategically positioned to expedite key results for the CERTAINTY research program, making a swift and impactful contribution to the field," said Guillaume Azarias, Senior Data Scientist at TriNetX Oncology.

The initial focus of the CERTAINTY project is on creating a virtual twin for multiple myeloma (MM), a bone marrow malignancy. This virtual twin will accurately represent the pathophysiology of MM patients eligible for, or undergoing cellular immunotherapies and will be regularly updated. Key technologies employed in the project include data collection and processing, machine learning, and software-supported mechanistic models, with TriNetX's capabilities playing a pivotal role.

Cellular immunotherapy holds immense promise as a cancer treatment, but optimizing its effectiveness and accessibility requires a deeper understanding and more extensive data. TriNetX's involvement in the CERTAINTY project demonstrates its commitment to collaborative efforts uniting industry, academia, and technology companies. This collective initiative is closing the data gap, a crucial step for EU-driven public-private partnerships, emphasizing the importance of cross-sector collaborations in healthcare.

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies dedicated to advancing real-world research and expediting the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR datasets and consulting partnerships, TriNetX empowers its global community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, please visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

Media Contact

TriNetX

Michelle Fleming

Phone: 857-285-6038

Email: Michelle.Fleming@TriNetX.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328859/TriNetX_EU.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542641/TriNetX_Logo.jpg