Trinasolar Awarded "2024 Top Performer" Status for 10th Consecutive Year

The Vertex N modules among the highly recognized products in this industry-leading scorecard

CHANGZHOU, China, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar has been again recognized as a "Top Performer" in nearly every category among global PV module manufacturers by Kiwa PV Evolution Labs (Kiwa PVEL), a third-party reliability testing laboratory, in its 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, marking the 10th coveted "Top Performer" designation mark for Trinasolar. Trinasolar received recognition for the outstanding performance of its Vertex N modules, especially the Vertex N 720W series module. Trinasolar remains one of two leaders for successive years, earning this accolade more than any other PV module manufacturer.

Kiwa PVEL publishes the PV Module Reliability Scorecard annually, providing extensive data and research. The in-depth testing helps buyers mitigate risk and identify manufacturers with improved system performance. Trinasolar's testing modules, including p-type and n-type modules, performed exceptionally well in Kiwa PVEL's Production Qualification Program. These results enable data-driven solar procurement and investments for developers, financiers, and asset owners.

The Vertex N 720W series module, a standout in Trinasolar's Vertex family, was a Top Performer in all seven tests—only three other models out of the 380 modules tested share this distinction. This module combines i-TOPCon Advanced technology and 210mm technology, offering customers higher power output, higher efficiency, higher bifaciality, and lower degradation. The module's widespread compatibility with trackers provides optimum flexibility in utility-scale projects, even in the most complex terrains.

Trinasolar's 210mm n-type scenario-based solutions, including Vertex N 720W series modules, Vertex N 625W series modules, and Vertex S+ 455W modules, are tailored to operate in various settings with lower BOS costs and LCOE to maximize customer value.

"Trinasolar is extremely proud of earning a record 10th consecutive 'Top Performer' award from Kiwa PVEL," said Cao Yunduan, head of branding and marketing at Trinasolar. "The recognition is a testament to our commitment to supplying customers with the highest quality and best-performing PV modules for more project value. We will continue to practice our mission 'Solar Energy for All' in the future."

"Congratulations to Trinasolar for achieving 'Top Performer' recognition in every test category," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of sales and marketing at Kiwa PVEL. "In particular, we applaud the outstanding performance of Trina's Vertex N module that was a Top Performer in all seven tests; that's a significantly rare and noteworthy feat."

