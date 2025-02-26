Trina Storage Partners with Pacific Green, Energizing Australia's Sustainable Ecosystem

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage recently announced a significant collaboration with Pacific Green, a globally renowned energy storage developer. Together, they are working to construct the flagship project in South Australia—Limestone Coast North Energy Park. This partnership injects robust momentum into the advancement of sustainable energy in Australia and beyond.

Trina Storage and Pacific Green Partner for Limestone Coast North Energy Park Project

Limestone Coast North Energy Park is a pivotal project for Pacific Green in Australia, with an enterprise value of AUD $460 million and a planned installed capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh. The asset is set to become one of the largest renewable energy parks in South Australia to date. Trina Storage, as the supplier of energy storage cells and integrator of battery cabinets, also assumes responsibility for the system performance guarantee and warranty, ensuring the reliability and durability of the entire energy storage system.

Australia's unique climate, with significant seasonal variations in humidity and temperature, imposes stringent requirements on the anti-condensation and temperature control systems of energy storage solutions. Trina Storage has obtained multiple global safety certifications, including the world's first UL certification for the thermal control performance of liquid-cooled energy storage containers. Additionally, its anti-condensation designs have successfully passed rigorous third-party testing, and it has earned TÜV NFPA69 explosion-proof ventilation system certification. These achievements have earned Trina Storage global recognition for delivering stable and safe power systems.

Du Yangfan, China Managing Director of Pacific Green Group, commended Trina Storage, stating, "Trina Storage possesses a comprehensive quality control system, extensive experience, and a stellar reputation in the industry. After thorough evaluation, we are confident that Trina Storage is the optimal partner for this collaboration."

Christo Hammes, COO of Pacific Green Group, added, "With partners like Trina Storage, we are confident in overcoming future challenges. This partnership represents a crucial step forward, and we see numerous opportunities for future collaboration with Trina Storage."

Yang Bao, Global Marketing President of Trina Solar, remarked, "This collaboration with Pacific Green reaffirms our trustworthiness among global clients. Through our vertically integrated operations, Trina Storage has developed end-to-end cell-to-AC capabilities. Moving forward, we will accelerate strategic partnerships and continue creating value for our clients."

As global demand for renewable energy continues to grow, the partnership between Pacific Green and Trina Storage is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of Australia's renewable energy industry.

