Trina Solar IBC Cells Help Osaka Sangyo University's Solar Car Take First in the "Dream Class" at the 2019 FIA Suzuka Solar Race

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "company"), the world leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced that the Osaka Sangyo University ("OSU") Solar Car Team's solar car, the "OSU-Model-S", which is equipped with Trina Solar's Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) cells and modules, came in first place in the category of "Dream Class" at the 2019 FIA Electric and New Energies Championship Solar Car Race (the "FIA Suzuka Solar Race"), held at the Suzuki International Racing Circuit in Japan.

The FIA Suzuka Solar Race, first held in 1992, is the largest international solar car race taking place in Japan. As one of the event's sponsors since 2015, Trina Solar has supported several teams in Japan with its cutting-edge PV solar technologies. In order to win at the FIA Suzuka Solar Race, the racing car is required to feature both highly efficient solar cells as well as light structures. The car must also perform well under changing solar radiation conditions throughout the entire race. The "OSU-Model-S" was part of the "Dream Class" category, the top ranked category of the five-hour race, and won the category by 69 laps.

Yin Rongfang, Vice President of Trina Solar, commented: "We are delighted to have been able to contribute to the OSU team's great success. I believe this successful cooperation will further solidify our position as a technology leader in the solar sector. As one of the leading PV solar suppliers, Trina Solar is constantly investing in cutting-edge solar technologies and delivering high quality solar products as well as integrated solutions to accelerate a sustainable society. We'll continue to support our global clients and societies to develop the future with green energy."

At this year's race, Trina Solar presented TrinaBess, the portable storage battery, as the "Trina Solar Award" for teams who have showcased innovative and outstanding performance in the competition.

Image: https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/OSU-Model-S.jpg

Caption: The "OSU-Model-S" by Osaka Sangyo University ("OSU") Solar Car Team, equipped with Trina Solar's IBC cells and modules, took First in the "Dream Class" at the 2019 FIA Suzuka Solar Race.



About Trina Solar

