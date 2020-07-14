Trig's Completes Rollout of Logile Workforce Management System and Realizes Rapid Results

Logile actively collaborated with Trig's to implement best-in-class enterprise and scheduling solutions. Mike Carter, vice president of business development at Logile reflected, "The Logile team took an innovative approach to developing standards for Trig's that eliminated the need for significant consulting, to develop store-specific standards that could put a world-class solution at their fingertips. We are committed to getting benefits flowing efficiently and fast."

"Logile really supported us through the standardization process required to implement a chain-wide system," said Brad Brayshaw, senior director of store operations for Trig's. "Trig's now has processes in place across all our business units that really represent our unique way of doing business. We are very pleased with the results and are well-positioned for additional gains going forward."

Brayshaw further reflected, "Logile guided us in best practices for how we use labor to best serve our customers. Logile goes far beyond being just a software vendor, and that difference really paid off for us. Even in early stages of deployment, we started recognizing results right away."

"Logile was an incredible partner all through this process. The benefits have surpassed my expectations," said Bob Jaskolski, president and CEO of T.A. Solberg Co. "We saw labor savings, along with improvements in labor productivity very early in the process. We are seeing those benefits grow as stores learn to trust and use this system. We've automated schedules where we think that makes sense and are producing the other schedules faster and better with alignment to our goals. Even with the unprecedented changes to our business caused by the pandemic, we've been able to work more efficiently. Every step we take with Logile reveals more potential."

"We are honored to partner with Trig's; they have really helped us demonstrate that superior WFM solutions are available to the many smaller but fast-growing and entrepreneurial independent chains that comprise the retail landscape," said Rick Schlenker, Logile co-founder and executive vice president of sales and marketing. "We are pleased that our applications can generate improvements across the full spectrum of retail, from seven-store operators to the largest of retail enterprises."

About Logile

Logile, Inc. is the leading retail store planning, execution and workforce management provider. We live WFM and store operations, but we exist for our customers' success. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and retail industrial engineering help accelerate ROI and achieve operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees.

The only WFM provider to be named a Top 20 Retail Software Vendor in RIS News' Software LeaderBoard for multiple years, retailers worldwide rely on Logile's intelligent, fully mobile solutions to boost profitability and competitive edge by delivering the best service at the optimal cost. From labor standards development and modeling, to forecasting, storewide scheduling, and time and attendance, to task management, food safety and employee self-service—we transform retail operations. Learn more: www.logile.com

Connect with Logile on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Mike Carter

Tel: +1.972.550.6000 x1008

mike.carter@logile.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1214224/Logile_Trigs.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834265/Logile_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.logile.com



SOURCE Logile, Inc.