Trianz Wins 2021 Chief Learning Officer LearningElite Awards for Learning and Development Excellence

Annual benchmarking program honors Trianz as one of the best organizations for learning and development

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has won the coveted Chief Learning Officer's LearningElite Awards for excellence in learning and development (L&D).

The Chief Learning Officer's LearningElite program honors the best organizations for learning and development, specifically for their efforts in functional areas including leadership development, use of technology, executive buy-in, and content development and delivery.

Trianz was recognized for having a compelling vision for the future of its self-directed, experience-oriented, and people-centric learning arm - Trianz University. Acting on its own research about digital transformations being successful when an organization has a well-trained team, Trianz launched the Trianz University to deliver role-based training for all its associates.

"We are delighted to win this Chief Learning Officer's LearningElite Award for excellence in learning and development," said Sujit Sahoo, Vice President, Human Capital, Trianz. "This is a result of our solid commitment and work. We have embarked on a bold learning and development strategy, which includes our investment in Trianz University and ongoing efforts to make it more engaging, more personalized, more intuitive, and more impactful."

"Trianz is honored to receive this prestigious award and the recognition of peers for our excellence in delivering innovative learning programs," said Laura Ferracane, Vice President & Head of Global HR, Trianz. "Our commitment to technology and data has proven a winning combination that drives such programs with competitive results."

"Every year, we are amazed by the feedback and data generated by this one-of-a-kind program," said Ashley St. John, chief content officer and editor-in-chief of BetterWork Media Group, the parent company of CLO. "This past year introduced unimaginable challenges, but these organizations proved their resilience, creativity and dedication to advancing the learning and development industry, forging new paths forward for their workforces."

About 59 winners were recognized in a virtual ceremony during the annual LearningElite Gala on April 28, 2021. Click here to see the complete list of winners.

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession

their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs. Learn more about the LearningElite at learningelite.clomedia.com

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data driven transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

