Trianz Boosts Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Welcoming Rohan Prakash as Practice Leader

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and technology services firm Trianz is pleased to welcome Rohan Prakash as VP and Head of Cloud and Infrastructure Practice. In an era where cloud technologies are pivotal to business success, Rohan's expertise is set to catapult Trianz to the forefront of digital innovation.

Trianz is witnessing exciting growth driven by its innovative IP-led model. At the forefront of this growth is Concierto, a game-changing Application and Infrastructure Migration and Management platform leveraged by a diverse client base, ranging from large enterprises to SMBs embarking on their cloud journey. The remarkable success of Concierto marks a pivotal moment for Trianz to scale to new heights of growth.

Rohan Prakash's two decades of experience in Cloud and IT Infrastructure Management Services will be instrumental in capitalizing on this momentum and spearheading Trianz' journey into a new era of success. His stellar track record at Microland and HCL includes driving new logo acquisitions for cloud, datacenter, and network services, establishing the End User Practice, forging a GTM partnership with Microsoft, and closing the company's first datacenter transformation deal.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rohan to Trianz. With his impressive background and accomplishments, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in steering our Cloud and Infrastructure Practice to new heights," said Seshi Vanguru, Chief Revenue Officer of Trianz. "This is an exciting time for Trianz. Our rapid growth and deepening partnerships with hyperscalers are propelling us into uncharted territories. With Rohan on board, we are poised to maximize these opportunities as we continue to provide innovative solutions to our clients."

Rohan Prakash expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am thrilled about this opportunity to be part of Trianz' incredible journey. Concierto is a platform that has become synonymous with faster and more efficient transformations, with businesses realizing up to 50% faster cloud migrations at nearly 50% less cost. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Trianz to leverage its potential to drive innovation and growth and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients."

As Trianz continues to carve a distinctive path in the industry, the appointment of Rohan Prakash underscores the company's commitment to transforming the landscape of cloud and infrastructure solutions.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

