Trianz Awarded 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SYDNEY, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named Workforce Health & Resilience Analytics as a 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winner.

Workforce Health & Resilience Analytics is an analytics solution designed to generate actionable data on the health and wellbeing of a company's workforce.

The solution securely collects information from employees and presents it to key stakeholders in the form of insightful dashboards. This allows companies to quickly make critical decisions necessary for an effective, healthy, and productive workforce.

"Leaders must make efforts to understand things before they happen and take necessary steps at the right time to steer the organization towards desired outcomes," said Trianz President Ganeshan Venkateshwaran.

"We are honored to receive TMC's recognition for this solution, and know from our own experience that workforce health and resilience analytics have enabled better decision making at Trianz. It has helped us and our clients who have used it to maintain business continuity and protect our workforce."

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards will recognize hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by Pandemics.

"Trianz has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of their tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to more innovation from Trianz and their continued effort towards improving the future of the current challenges faced by the most recent Pandemic."

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

