Trialbee And Linical Accelovance Group Join Forces To Integrate Patient Recruitment And Retention Services Throughout The Clinical Trial Execution Process

MALMÖ, Sweden and ROCKVILLE, Maryland, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trialbee, a world leading technology provider in patient matching and engagement, and Linical Accelovance Group, a market-leading, midsized, global contract research organization (CRO), announce they will join forces to drive the next generation of digitally powered patient-centric clinical trials. Biopharma sponsors will now have access to a single point of contact delivering end-to-end next generation clinical trials, expediting clinical trial enrollment, retention and speed-to-market solutions.

By interlinking digital capability and global clinical trial execution into one end-to-end support chain, this partnership has what it takes to positively disrupt clinical research and accelerate patient access to new treatments and improved outcomes.

Patient-centricity is valuable to the entire clinical trial lifecycle. Patient and clinical data refine the feasibility process and help sharpen trial design. A digital recruitment strategy can then be deployed to reach the targeted patient population and enhance trial enrollment timelines. Furthermore, customized engagement solutions mitigate patient attrition, resulting in reduced site burden while maintaining data integrity, quality and project timelines.

"Trialbee drives clinical trial success by combining in depth knowledge of clinical trial design and our digital outreach expertise to identify, connect, engage and offer patients access to relevant trials. By addressing patient-specific needs in a relevant manner, we bridge the gap between willing patients and available clinical trials, manage expectations, and connect well-informed and already engaged patients with investigational sites. In partnership with Linical Accelovance Group, a clinical research operations leader providing flexible and pragmatic drug development services, we can jointly deliver a world class recruitment and engagement model across the entire trial lifecycle, resulting in on-time delivery of quality data," said Lars-Olof Eriksson, CEO of Trialbee.

Vita Lanoce, CEO of Linical Accelovance Group, commented, "We are pleased to be at the forefront of developing new approaches to accelerate enrollment timelines by engaging patients and investigational sites to successfully deliver clinical research trials. As a global CRO, we have expertise designing and conducting clinical trials across many therapeutic areas and strong relationships with investigative sites. By layering our strengths with Trialbee's technology, we can deliver a more powerful, integrated solution that assures a clear understanding of the patient journey, enhancing patient recruitment and retention, and, as a result, benefiting sponsors, sites, and the patients themselves."

In the clinical research community, delivering a clinical trial successfully requires strict focus on well-known barriers. The same challenges still prevail; 11-30% of sites fail to recruit a single patient and as many as 50% of trials are delayed due to recruitment issues. The costs incurred because of delays are momentous, amounting to as much as $8 million per day, along with detrimental setbacks in access to cures. Even once a patient is enrolled, retention and protocol adherence are of the utmost importance for success. The reality is that 30% of enrolled patients will drop out over the course of a clinical study. The industry is yearning for innovative solutions to effectively recruit and retain patients in clinical trials.

About Trialbee:

Trialbee empowers patients worldwide with clinical trials as a care option through best-in-class digital patient matching and engagement solutions. Since its inception, Trialbee has continuously innovated patient-centric solutions for global clinical trials. Trialbee operates its technology globally from two locations in Sweden and the USA. Trialbee - Dedicated to patients; driven by science; and powered by data. For more information, contact solutions@trialbee.com.

About Linical Accelovance Group:

Linical Accelovance Group is a market-leading, midsized, global contract research organization with a significant footprint across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. With operations in more than 20 countries, Linical Accelovance Group is a full-service CRO uniquely capable of conducting large-scale, multinational studies, while delivering personalized, hands-on service. The organization's areas of expertise include oncology, hematology, vaccines, CNS, and general medicine trials across Phases I-IV. Providing drug development services to pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, investigative sites and academic institutions, Linical Accelovance Group supports client needs by leveraging operational knowledge and patient recruitment strategies that result in successful clinical trials.

