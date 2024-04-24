Tri Ri Asset Management Corp Announces Strategic Leadership Transition

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Ri Asset Management Corp today disclosed a strategic transition in its leadership, effective immediately. Asad Ali, the incumbent Chief Investment Officer, will pivot to a leadership role within Tri Ri's Venture Fund following a brief hiatus.

During his tenure as Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Ali presided over the core fund, delivering notable returns of 115.80% annualized over a four-year span. His stewardship played a pivotal role in steering the fund through favorable market conditions.

Tri Ri acknowledges Mr. Ali's significant contributions to the firm's success. The decision to transition Mr. Ali reflects the company's commitment to aligning leadership roles with evolving organizational dynamics.

Tri Ri maintains a steadfast dedication to upholding its esteemed reputation in the financial industry. The leadership transition underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to optimizing performance and maintaining the trust of its stakeholders.

During this interim period, Adeel Hussain, Senior Portfolio Manager, will assume leadership responsibilities. TRAM assures stakeholders that leadership remains firm and a new Chief Investment Officer will be announced in the coming weeks.

The company extends its best wishes to Mr. Ali as he embarks on this new chapter within Tri Ri's Venture Fund.

About Tri Ri Asset Management Corp

Tri Ri Asset Management Corp is a concentrated, research-intensive, fundamental value investor in the public markets. Since 2019, Tri Ri has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a balanced portfolio of public market and real estate holdings. As of March 2024, Tri Ri's portfolio composed of USD 850 million in assets under management along with USD 1.2 billion in Co-investments and 7 renowned properties with over 1500 rooms.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396601/Tri_Ri_Asset_Management_Logo.jpg