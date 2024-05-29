Trending Play to Earn Meme Coin PlayDoge Raises $270,000 in Presale for New $PLAY GameFi Token

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trending new Doge meme coin PlayDoge ($PLAY) has exploded onto the crypto scene after raising $270,000 within minutes of starting its presale yesterday.

Doge meme coins are all the rage in crypto and have been for some time now, and so too is the play-to-earn (P2E) focused GameFi category.

PlayDoge has raised $270,000 within minutes of the start of its presale for a Tamagotchi-style mobile app play-to-earn game

Those two observations mean that PlayDoge, which speaks to both sectors, positions PlayDoge to attract the attention of meme coin aficionados.

Participants in the presale may also take into account the $PLAY token being on BNB Smart Chain. That's possibly more good news for PlayDoge presale contributors because it puts it on the radar of the Binance listing team – BNB Smart Chain is the Binance in-house blockchain.

Binance is the largest centralized exchange in crypto, commanding a market share of 49% as of March 2024.

PlayDoge ($PLAY) takes Tamagotchi-type games into the mobile play-to-earn era

PlayDoge is a mobile game that transforms the iconic Doge meme into a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet, allowing players to earn its $PLAY token.

Although it is a meme coin, PlayDoge is built around gaming utility – specifically, the 2D companion games that were wildly popular in the 1990s.

PlayDoge is making a virtue of the classic 8-bit bitmapped look and feel of those side-scrolling hits. It will enable players to receive rewards for caring for their pets and taking them on adventurous journeys.

Timely feeding, training and sleep all go towards the rewards accrued by the conscientious pet owner. By plugging into the power of decentralized crypto networks, PlayDoge is building a gaming economy based on monetizable value.

The presale starts with an offer price of $0.005, but the fundraising uses a price ladder, so the earlier you buy the lower the price. 50% of the total token supply of 9,400,000,000 is up for grabs in the presale.

How PlayDoge rescues Tamagotchi-type games from certain death with new technology and a new economy

Launching in 1996, Tamagotchi released a small hand held gaming device in which players care for a digital Tamagotchi pet, making sure it is fed, rested, entertained and generally cared for to ensure its survival.

The stakes were high; if not cared for properly, the pet would die, requiring the player to start over from scratch. Tamagotchis quickly became a cultural icon, selling over 82 million units, demonstrating massive appeal for virtual pet games.

Unfortunately due to the technology at the time, the shelf life of a Tamagotchi was limited, with the digital pet eventually dying, no matter how much time you spent with it. Yes, you could restart the device and take care of a brand new virtual pet endless times, but it always died – and eventually the novelty wore off.

PlayDoge is the solution, fixing the relationship between humans and virtual pets, introducing higher stakes to the equation and a global meme that resonates: The Doge.

The PlayDoge ecosystem takes the beloved Doge meme character into a Web3-enabled, mobile phone version of Tamagotchi in the form of classic 2D games.

Not only that, by playing PlayDoge games players acquire $PLAY tokens that can be redeemed for crypto. The Tamagotchi experience, in the hands of PlayDoge, is suddenly transformed into. a rewarding gaming and virtual companion experience for the modern world.

Even where meme coins have no or little utility apart from the subjective properties of cuteness and humor, they still have a formidable power of attraction. It could be that a meme coin such as $PLAY wins on both counts – it has viral potential as well as real-world utility.

Unlock a world of rewards in a video gaming market last year valued at $248 billion

Meme coins are hard to gauge in terms of future value due to the lack of revenue streams attached to those of the breed that have threadbare use cases.

In fact, meme coins are a hyper-speculative category in what is already a highly speculative asset class, so prospective contributors to such presales must tread carefully.

But it is a different story when it comes to the valuation of the video games industry, where revenues and profits are plentiful.

The market size of the global video game industry is projected to reach $665 billion by 2033, according to Precedence Research. That constitutes a huge addressable market for PlayDoge.

The PlayDoge gaming ecosystem is not yet up and running, but development has already begun and the crypto makeover of Tamagotchi will excite the gaming community and crypto fans alike.

By merging the nostalgia of 90s games with the current excitement around meme coins, PlayDoge can offer a unique gaming experience.

PlayDoge's smart contract is fully audited and no security issues have been found.

To participate in the pathbreaking PlayDoge ($PLAY) presale, a crypto self-custody wallet must be used, and purchases can be made using BNB, USDT, or ETH. Contributors can also pay for tokens using a bank card.

