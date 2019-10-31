Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market is Likely to Reach US$ 6.4 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market by Application Type (Water Main Pipes, Wastewater Pipes, and Others), by Method Type (CIPP, Pipe Bursting, Slip-lining, SIPP, and Others), by Pipe Diameter Type (<18 Inch Pipes, 18-36 Inch Pipes, and >36 Inch Pipes), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's trenchless pipe rehabilitation market realities as well as future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After a continuous interest from the industry stakeholders in our Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market and Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) market reports, we have tried to further broaden our research scope to the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market in order to provide the most thoroughgoing picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market: Highlights

Trenchless pipe rehabilitation technologies are now catching the world's attention because of their phenomenal performance and exceptional benefits. These techniques offer repair, renewal, and replacement of existing underground pipelines with minimal or no excavation. The key aspects of these technologies are that the rehabilitation of pipes is now becoming easier, cleaner, faster, and cheaper. In addition to that, these technologies avoid traffic jams and provide a delicate pipe relining without any foul smell. The equipment and liner materials used in these technologies must be compliant under the certification and standards of NSF/ANSI 61, which has various norms related to the material used for the lining of water main pipelines in order to prevent any contamination of potable drinking water.

As per Stratview Research, the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is projected to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 6.4 billion in 2025. The market is mainly driven by the increase in spending of government and municipal corporations of various countries towards infrastructure rehabilitation. Furthermore, increasing awareness towards trenchless (no-dig) technologies in many nations, especially the emerging economies, is acting as a catalyst towards the market growth.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as water main pipes, wastewater pipes, and others. All three applications are estimated to witness promising growths in years to come; however, water main pipe is likely to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Trenched pipe repair usually takes twice the time than trenchless pipe rehabilitation, increasing cost considerably. Furthermore, trenched pipe repair requires to dig up the whole yard, which could destroy the landscaping and any other permanent structures present in the yard. To avoid that cost and disturbance, a wide range of trenchless pipe rehabilitation methods are available in the market.

Based on the method type, the market is segmented as CIPP, Pipe Bursting, Slip-lining, SIPP, and Others. CIPP is projected to remain the most dominant segment during the forecast period, whereas pipe bursting to remain the fastest-growing segment during the same period. High penetration of the CIPP technology is mainly due to its excellent performance over competing technologies along with its applicability in a wide range of pipe diameters.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for trenchless pipe rehabilitation during the forecast period. Most of the pipelines installed in the region have passed their retirement age or are approaching it; hence, there is a need for rehabilitation. Rehabilitation of infrastructure gives an extended life of around 30-50 years to the pipe. The USA is the growth engine of the North American market. It is not only the largest market for trenchless pipe rehabilitation in North America but also in the world. The country is also among the early movers in the trenchless pipe rehabilitation regarding material adoption and technology.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period primarily driven by Japan, China, and Australia. Aging pipeline infrastructure in key economies of the region is driving the demand for trenchless pipe rehabilitation. Incessantly increase in infrastructure budget with the purpose to decrease water loss and improve water quality is the major demand booster of the Asia-Pacific's market.

This report studies the global trenchless pipe rehabilitation market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

