Treg Cell-based Therapies Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 51+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

Treg Cell-based Therapies refer to therapeutic approaches that utilize regulatory T cells (Tregs) to modulate the immune system. Innovations in cell expansion and engineering techniques have greatly enhanced the ability to isolate, expand, and deliver functional Tregs. Ex vivo expansion technologies and genetic engineering (such as CAR-Tregs) have opened up new possibilities for enhancing the stability, specificity, and effectiveness of Treg therapies.

DelveInsight's Treg cell-based therapies pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for various indications.

Key Treg cell-based therapies companies such as Orca Bio, Nektar Therapeutics, Quell Therapeutics, Cugene, Sangamo Therapeutics, Abata Therapeutics, HCW Biologics, GentiBio, Tr1X, PolTREG, Cellenkos, VT BIO, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, KSQ Therapeutics, TeraImmune, Tract Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new Treg cell-based therapies to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising Treg cell-based therapies in the pipeline in various stages of development include Orca-T, NKTR-358, QEL-001, CUG-252, TX200, ABA-101, HCW9302, GNTI-122, TRX-103, PTG-020, CK-0804, VT-301, TR-004, KSQ 001, TI-620, TRK 001, and others.

and others. In October 2024 , Quell Therapeutics hired eXmoor Pharma to make supplies of its pipeline of novel immunosuppressive cell therapies—called CAR-Tregs—at its new cell and gene therapy facility. Quell recently teamed with fellow U.K.-based eXmoor in a strategic partnership that will see the contractor make its candidate autoimmune disease cell therapies for early-phase clinical studies.

, Quell Therapeutics hired eXmoor Pharma to make supplies of its pipeline of novel immunosuppressive cell therapies—called CAR-Tregs—at its new cell and gene therapy facility. Quell recently teamed with fellow U.K.-based eXmoor in a strategic partnership that will see the contractor make its candidate autoimmune disease cell therapies for early-phase clinical studies. In September 2024 , Abata Therapeutics announced that ABA-101, an autologous regulatory T-cell (Treg) therapy for the treatment of patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), has received fast-track designation from the US FDA.

, Abata Therapeutics announced that ABA-101, an autologous regulatory T-cell (Treg) therapy for the treatment of patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), has received fast-track designation from the US FDA. In September 2024 , PolTREG S.A. announced that China's National Intellectual Property Administration, PRC (CNIPA) had issued a notification to grant a patent for the intrathecal administration of the company's cellular therapies in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). The intrathecal administration is an established method used to deliver therapy across the blood-brain barrier via injection into the subarachnoid space.

, PolTREG S.A. announced that National Intellectual Property Administration, PRC (CNIPA) had issued a notification to grant a patent for the intrathecal administration of the company's cellular therapies in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). The intrathecal administration is an established method used to deliver therapy across the blood-brain barrier via injection into the subarachnoid space. In June 2024 , Orca Bio announced that it had completed enrollment in the pivotal Precision-T Phase III clinical study. The primary endpoint of the Precision-T study is the rate of survival free from moderate-to-severe chronic graft versus host disease (GvHD).

, Orca Bio announced that it had completed enrollment in the pivotal Precision-T Phase III clinical study. The primary endpoint of the Precision-T study is the rate of survival free from moderate-to-severe chronic graft versus host disease (GvHD). In March 2024 , PolTREG announced that the company is planning to launch Phase II trials testing its Tregs therapy — the T-cell-based treatment PTG-007 in people with multiple sclerosis (MS).

, PolTREG announced that the company is planning to launch Phase II trials testing its Tregs therapy — the T-cell-based treatment PTG-007 in people with multiple sclerosis (MS). In February 2024 , Cellenkos announced encouraging safety data from its innovative CK0803 neurotrophic T regulatory (Treg) cell therapy, being developed to help treat individuals with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The company was given the green light to move ahead following a review of safety data by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

, Cellenkos announced encouraging safety data from its innovative CK0803 neurotrophic T regulatory (Treg) cell therapy, being developed to help treat individuals with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The company was given the green light to move ahead following a review of safety data by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). In August 2023 , BlueRock Therapeutics LP, a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, and bit.bio, the company coding human cells for novel cures announced a collaboration and option agreement for the discovery and manufacture of iPSC-derived regulatory T cells (Tregs) for use in creating therapeutics.

The Treg cell-based therapies pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Treg cell-based therapies, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Treg cell-based therapies pipeline landscape.

Treg Cell-based Therapies Overview

Treg cell-based therapies represent a promising frontier in immunotherapy, focusing on harnessing regulatory T cells (Tregs) to modulate the immune response in various clinical settings. Tregs play a crucial role in maintaining immune homeostasis and preventing autoimmune reactions by suppressing excessive immune responses. In the context of autoimmune diseases, these therapies aim to restore balance by expanding or enhancing Tregs to dampen inappropriate immune activity. For instance, in diseases like type 1 diabetes or multiple sclerosis, Treg cell-based treatments seek to prevent or slow disease progression by reestablishing immune tolerance.

Beyond autoimmune disorders, Treg cell-based therapies are also being explored in cancer treatment. Tumors often exploit Tregs to evade immune detection, and by manipulating these cells, it's possible to enhance the anti-tumor immune response. Strategies include expanding Tregs ex vivo and reinfusing them to boost their numbers or modifying them to more effectively target tumor-associated antigens. These approaches hold the potential to improve the efficacy of existing immunotherapies and offer new avenues for treating cancers that are currently resistant to conventional treatments.

A snapshot of the Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication MoA RoA Orca-T Orca Bio Phase III Acute myeloid leukemia; Myelodysplastic syndromes; Precursor cell lymphoblastic leukemia-lymphoma Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Parenteral NKTR-358 Nektar Therapeutics Phase II Alopecia areata; Atopic dermatitis; Systemic lupus erythematosus Interleukin 2 replacements Subcutaneous CLBS03 Caladrius Biosciences Phase II Type 1 diabetes mellitus T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous QEL-001 Quell Therapeutics Phase I/II Liver transplant rejection Immunologic cytotoxicity; Regulatory T-lymphocyte replacements Intravenous CUG-252 Cugene Phase I Atopic dermatitis; Inflammatory bowel diseases; Rheumatoid arthritis; Systemic lupus erythematosus Interleukin 2 replacements Subcutaneous VT301 VT BIO Phase I Alzheimer's disease Cell replacements Parenteral

Treg Cell-based Therapies Therapeutics Assessment

The Treg cell-based therapies pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging Treg cell-based therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide

: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Interleukin 2 replacements, Cell replacements

: Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Interleukin 2 replacements, Cell replacements Key Treg Cell-based Therapies Companies: Orca Bio, Nektar Therapeutics, Quell Therapeutics, Cugene, Sangamo Therapeutics, Abata Therapeutics, HCW Biologics, GentiBio, Tr1X, PolTREG, Cellenkos, VT BIO, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, KSQ Therapeutics, TeraImmune, Tract Therapeutics, and others.

Orca Bio, Nektar Therapeutics, Quell Therapeutics, Cugene, Sangamo Therapeutics, Abata Therapeutics, HCW Biologics, GentiBio, Tr1X, PolTREG, Cellenkos, VT BIO, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, KSQ Therapeutics, TeraImmune, Tract Therapeutics, and others. Key Treg Cell-based Therapies in Pipeline: Orca-T, NKTR-358, QEL-001, CUG-252, TX200, ABA-101, HCW9302, GNTI-122, TRX-103, PTG-020, CK-0804, VT-301, TR-004, KSQ 001, TI-620, TRK 001, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9 Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

