TreeToTextile wins international award for innovative fiber technology in the textile industry

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish company TreeToTextile has been named one of the winners of the prestigious ITMF Start-up Awards 2023 for their innovative work in creating a low-impact, biobased textile fiber. The award was presented during the annual conference of the global industry organization ITMF in Kegiao, China on November 6th.



The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) presents this award for the second consecutive year to companies with innovative ideas. The criteria also encompass aspects related to business models, sustainability, recyclability, digitization, and qualitative efficiency. The winners are selected by an international jury of experts.



"It was truly inspiring to participate in the conference in China and to receive this in front of fellow representatives from the industry across the world," said Andreas Nilsson, Head of Commercial at TreeToTextile.



The aim of the ITMF Start-up Awards is to connect start-up companies with innovative products or services to established companies within the textile value chain. TreeToTextile received the award for their work in creating a biobased textile fiber through an innovative chemical process that refines cellulose from wood and other cellulosic sources into textile fiber. The technology is more energy-efficient and uses fewer and safer chemicals compared to conventional fiber production.



"We are proud that our development of a new low-impact, biobased fiber is receiving this industry recognition. It's a testament that we are on the right path towards our vision – Better fibers for all, " said Dr. Roxana Barbieru, CEO of TreeToTextile.



TreeToTextile was founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Lars Stigsson, H&M Group and Inter Ikea Group, and in 2019 Stora Enso joined the company as its fourth partner. The partners share the vision of developing and commercializing a more sustainable process for textile fiber production. The technology is under development, and a scale up production is expected with the demonstration plant in Bromölla, Sweden, as a starting point.



For more information:

Nina Ekstrand, Head of Marketing & Communication, nina.ekstrand@treetotextile.com, +46-76 110 67 12.



About TreeToTextile:

TreeToTextile AB is a Swedish company with a mission to enable Better fibers for all. With the strong backing of owners H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group, Stora Enso, and LSCS Invest, TreeToTextile develops and commercializes a new sustainable, cellulosic-based fiber. TreeToTextile's fiber is versatile, cost-effective, and has a low carbon footprint.

The following files are available for download: