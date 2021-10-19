Treat the family more for less this Christmas with £245* worth of savings from Boundless

Darren Milton at Boundless said: "We're thrilled to be able to offer our members new fun and inventive ways to enjoy the precious time they spend away from work and with their families and friends."

The four new offers are included in the overall Boundless membership deal, which is open to all public sector employees and civil servants, working and retired, for just £29 a year.

They include 12-month access to Kids Pass, which offers 2,000+ savings at a wide range of days out including zoos, aquariums and all the major theme parks with 'kids eat free' offers too.

Members can also get away from it all and enjoy expansive nature reserves up and down the country at no additional cost, thanks to WWT, which offers complimentary family admission to include the member plus an adult guest and up to six children.

Taking everyone out for a delicious meal needn't mean forking out over the odds either. Thanks to Dine, there are impressive discounts – such as 50% off and 241 on mains – for all members at thousands of restaurants and coffee shops nationwide, with a focus on local, quality, independent venues.

To really ramp up the Christmas vibe, what could be better than a trip to the magical Kew Gardens in Southwest London or Wakehurst in West Sussex? All Boundless members can take advantage of unlimited complimentary admission to both venues, plus 50% off for an adult guest per member, and free entry for up to five children. To get ahead with the Christmas shopping, there's also a 10% discount at the onsite and online gift shops.

For more information on membership and all offers, visit boundless.co.uk/benefits





*Saving based on comparable membership deal at RBG Kew, Kids Pass access, Dine access and one equivalent example admission offer at WWT Martin Mere. Terms and conditions apply.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664040/Retirees_drinking.jpg

