Travers Smith Selects Everlaw as its Ediscovery Tech Partner

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw, the cloud-based ediscovery and litigation platform, announced today that Travers Smith , a leading full-service law firm based in the UK, has selected the company as its latest technology partner. The firm will be using Everlaw for litigation, investigations, DSARs and document preparation. Everlaw's unique cloud-based platform enables quick, secure access to important documents for clients and internal teams alike.

Travers Smith required a new, modern solution that was easy to use for document management and collaboration across several practices while still meeting enterprise-class security and compliance requirements. In order to offer an alternative and cost-effective solution, Travers Smith welcomed the discovery of a flexible platform that could support all of their specific needs.

"The Everlaw platform offers an adaptable yet sustainable technology to ensure simple partnership of differing practice needs; providers of edisclosure, human review, and data adaptation are easily able to access data and documents whilst fully auditable," said Nicki Woodfall edisclosure manager for Travers Smith.

Everlaw, which has met security requirements to gain multiple certifications including SOC2 and GDPR, has enabled an additional ability for the Travers Smith's teams to manage and access critical documents anytime from anywhere. The firm was able to onboard users quickly and affordably with Everlaw given the cloud-based nature and simple pricing model. Everlaw's intuitive user interface allows Travers Smith to easily collaborate on documents without compromising integrity whilst engaging clients, Counsel and other external professional services.

"At Everlaw, our goal is to help firms have accessible data and documents so teams can collaborate on cases and focus on what matters most," said Chad Williams, VP of customer success. "Travers Smith joins hundreds of other firms using the platform for all phases of ediscovery from document review to trial preparation."

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help government entities, law firms, and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by Fortune 100 corporate counsels and household brands like Hilton and Dick's Sporting Goods, 76 out of the AM Law 100, and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Everlaw's North American headquarters is in Oakland, CA and European headquarters is in London, UK. The company is funded by top-tier investors, including CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and K9 Ventures.

