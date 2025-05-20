Traveloka Strengthens B2B Travel Tech Presence at ATM Dubai 2025

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel platform, made a powerful impression at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai , unveiling its Traveloka Partners Network (TPN), a next-generation suite of B2B-ready solutions designed for affiliates, online travel agencies (OTAs), wholesalers, and businesses seeking access to Southeast Asia's booming travel market.

From Left to Right: Tejveer Bedi - VP, Traveloka Partners Network; Tarique Khatri - Chief Commercial Officer, Almosafer (Part of Seera Group); Wakas Munawar - Director, B2B Sales, Almosafer (part of Seera Group); Dearigania - Head of Account Management, Traveloka Partners Network; Dicky Andriansyah - Traveloka Third Party Supply.

The four-day event saw more than 55,000 industry professionals from 166 countries, reflecting growing demand for smarter, tech-powered solutions that offer seamless access to Southeast Asia's fast-growing travel market.

Tejveer Bedi, Vice President at Traveloka Partners Network, says, "The Asia Pacific region consists of fast-growing travel markets with growing demand from the Middle East, China, India and the Americas. With TPN, we're giving our B2B partners the tools they need to scale faster, serve smarter, and unlock new cross-border opportunities as demand for travel surges across these locations. I'm also excited about our upcoming partnership with Almosafer, which was catalyzed by our productive meeting at Arabian Travel Market — a clear example of how regional collaboration can drive global growth."

TPN integrates a powerful combination of accommodations, flights, and travel activities under one simplified platform. By combining technological innovation with its understanding of regional consumer behavior, TPN enables partners globally to unlock a new dimension of travel experiences for their customers.

It offers direct connectivity to Traveloka's extensive inventory, real-time analytics, and flexible integration options, ranging from APIs to Redirection and MiniApp Services. It also features advanced solutions like Seamless API Integration, 360 Insights, and Dynamic Pricing, enabling partners to streamline operations, gain market insights, and unlock new revenue without in-house development.

Mr. Tarique Khatri, Chief Commercial Officer at Almosafer (part of Seera Group), commented, "As Saudi Arabia's leading travel company, we are excited to partner with Traveloka Partners Network. This collaboration enables us to offer our customers an even broader range of travel experiences across Asia Pacific, combining Almosafer's deep local expertise in the Middle East with Traveloka's strong regional inventory and capabilities. As part of this partnership, Almosafer will provide Traveloka products and services to its vast base of B2B & B2C partners and customers in KSA and beyond, whilst our destination management company, Discover Saudi, will respectively distribute Saudi hotel offerings and other products to Traveloka and its customer base."

As cross-border travel demand surges across the Gulf and Indian subcontinent as well as Southeast Asia, Traveloka's participation at ATM underscores its strategic commitment to building cross-border B2B partnerships that drive mutual growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691778/Traveloka_Almosafer_PR.jpg