Travelling the World by Sea with Children - Tutors International Suggests Sea Tutors to UHNW Families

Sea Tutors is the brainchild of CEO and Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller. It prides itself on its ability to provide high-quality, full-time private tutoring to families on board yachts. Says Caller: "The traditional curriculum may no longer be relevant in a rapidly changing world. Having a private tutor on board opens doors to both world-class education and unforgettable adventures, whilst at the same time ensuring that there is academic structure and continuity for the child whilst away from school."

Finding the Perfect On-Board Tutor

Sea Tutors is committed to providing high-end tuition to suit the lifestyle of each of their Clients. Caller is conscious of the fact that every family and child is unique: "We offer a completely tailored recruitment process and hire only those who have trained professionally as teachers. The expectation is that tutors on yachts will be thoroughly committed, hardworking and professional educators.

In addition to being an excellent educator, the on-board tutor needs to possess certain other qualities." The most important of these, Caller stipulates, is adaptability: "Itineraries and plans change without warning so we need to find tutors who are able to accommodate any variation to what is expected of them in their daily routine." Caller stresses that it is also essential to find a tutor who is prepared to work as part of a team: "Many of the tutors we recruit have additional qualifications and experiences, allowing them to fully explore the learning potential of the voyage, even enabling them to be active members of the crew should this be required."

Recruitment Process

Caller is keen to point out that Tutor International's bespoke recruitment process to find the perfect sea tutor takes time and he urges families who are planning extensive travel to get in touch as soon as possible: "We want to make sure that we find the very best tutor for our Clients, one who exceeds their expectations, and so our recruitment process is necessarily rigorous. The high standards that Tutors International and our esteemed clientele require from a tutor cannot be found overnight. We are dedicated to providing flexible and elite tutoring solutions to meet any specific requirements a family might have, and we are committed to sourcing tutors who can offer the same quality education while travelling on a yacht as in a fixed location. The sooner families considering a travelling tutor get in touch, the more likely it is that Tutors International can help them."

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Contact Details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Clarendon House

52 Cornmarket Street

Oxford

OX1 3HJ

UK

