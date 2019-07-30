Travel Affiliate Network, Travelpayouts, Looks to Expand Operations into the US

PHUKET, Thailand, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelpayouts, the world's largest travel affiliate network is expanding to US markets in the coming months to offer travel influencers, webmasters, and enterprises a way to monetize their expertise through its network of travel-related affiliate programs.

With over 200,000 affiliates across the globe and over $20 million in payouts over the last seven years, Travelpayouts is a zero-risk marketing tool for travel brands like Booking.com, KAYAK and other for those with existing affiliate business models or those looking to start earning money through travel commissions. Affiliates can use the network risk-free, as no fees are incurred until a booking confirmation and payout.

Travelpayouts works with companies like Hotels.com, Kayak.com and Viator to provide a wide-range of offers and services that pay up to 80% in revenue share for affiliates. Services include lodging, flights, car rentals, excursions, and more. Publishers like National Geographic and independent bloggers with over 200K projects all over the world work through Travelpayouts.

When asked about the US expansion, Tatiana Buyanova, head of business development for Travelpayouts notes:

"The US market is one of the most challenging for us right now and we've already started building great relationships. Before our full launch, we tested our value with our parent company Aviasales, the largest flight and travel search engine in Eastern Europe. Affiliate market professionals from the US now have an all-in-one solution for travel traffic monetization. Despite the number of different networks Travelpayouts provide dozens of holiday offers on the single dashboard."

The company connects travel brands with travel publishers from all over the globe, allowing travel website owners, travel bloggers, SEO experts, media buyers, travel agencies, and more the ability to add new monetization options to their current business models. Once signed up, affiliates can use Travelpayouts' large network of partners and offers to earn money through a rising tourist market that is expected to show an annual growth rate of 3.9%, resulting in a market volume of over $309 million by 2023.

About Travelpayouts

Travelpayouts is an affiliate network, based on Phuket, Thailand. To date, it has paid out $20 million to over 200,000 affiliates. The company currently works with a variety of different advertisers like Booking.com, KAYAK, Viator, BlaBlaBar and others to offer a wide-range of offers and campaigns in the booming travel industry.

SOURCE Travelpayouts