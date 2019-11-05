Trapa Presents Its New "Cortados", Now Free From Palm Oil and in New Flavours, in the Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

The origin of Trapa chocolates dates back to 1891; in December of that year, a group of Cistercian monks belonging to the Trappist order moved to the San Isidro de Dueñas monastery in Palencia. Considered to be one of the first chocolate factories in Spain, the company was incorporated in 1964 in the same location, once the monastic community decided to sell the factory together with the ancient recipes.

"Cortados" were born in Spain in 1969, the first chocolates developed in Spain. Square in shape and produced with two thin layers of praline and chocolate with crunchy hazelnut pieces, they are Trapa's flagship product, together with the mythical "Bombonísimos", a selection of large chocolates. With this new era that began at Trapa six years ago, its products' recipes have been modified to adapt to present times: now, they do not contain gluten, hydrogenated fats, trans fatty acids or palm oil, instead using other vegetable oils (cocoa butter, olive oil and sunflower oil).

For its 50th anniversary, Trapa presents its "Cortados" in four packs with an updated design: Clásicos (hazelnut, coffee, orange and the new lemon), Creación (hazelnut, pistachio, raspberry and the new caramel), Noir (70% cocoa) and Stevia (hazelnut, dark and forest fruits).

www.trapa.com

