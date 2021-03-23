Transportation Industry Jumps on Low-Code Wagon Using Mendix

Dutch Rail Passengers Can Now Plan Safer, Physically Distanced Train Trips And Avoid Crowded Cars

BOSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that NS, the Dutch national railway company, has launched a new customer application, Treinwijzer, or TrainWise, that allows NS passengers to learn in real time how crowded the train they plan to take is and choose a different train if they wish to avoid crowded cars. TrainWise officially launched in November 2020 and is the second customer-facing application NS has built with the Mendix low-code platform.

This new application built by the Dutch national railway company underscores the accelerated adoption of enterprise low-code across nearly every industry. The adoption of enterprise low-code has been dramatically accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Enterprise low-code from Mendix has tremendous capabilities and powerful functionality and agility for building critically needed cloud-based software applications at record speed.

A passenger can log into TrainWise and select the departure and arrival stations and the time of departure. The app immediately shows the expected occupancy rate and informs the passengers about changes in occupancy. TrainWise is an initiative of the Dutch Railways to give travelers more choices when they want to avoid crowded cars.

Robin van Veen, product owner at NS, said, "Initially, we looked at existing software to handle reservations, but these solutions didn't provide the functionality we needed. We already worked with Mendix for several internal apps, and our experienced team knows what the platform is capable of. It was also important to us to act quickly. Therefore, we decided we would leverage the Mendix low-code platform and build our own application."

The Mendix low-code platform is a visual development approach to application development that allows developers with different levels of experience to create applications for web and mobile, using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic through a graphical user interface.

Web-based TrainWise is the second low-code app NS has built especially for customers. Van Veen explained, "We want our passengers to travel comfortably and feel safe on the trains, especially during the pandemic. With the app, we're asking passengers to help us by registering their trips. This way, we gain valuable insights into the occupancy rate and can easily predict which trains will be crowded and notify our passengers."

NS Competence Center Mobile

Since 2018, NS has built 35 applications with Mendix. Most of the applications within NS are developed in its Competence Center Mobile (CCM). Mendix's low-code platform is playing an increasingly important role in this department. "The Mendix team within NS has more than doubled since it started almost three years ago, and the pipeline for new projects has completely filled up again, despite the pandemic. In the coming year we expect that not only will the number of applications developed with Mendix increase, but also the number of developers on the team. The TrainWise app shows very convincingly what is possible in a very short time — even for more complex projects," says Joline Davidse, product manager Competence Center Mobile at NS.

NS made sure to focus on scalability as it developed the TrainWise app. Aizo Krikke, product owner at NS, said, "We launched the app nationwide, so we had to make sure it could handle a large number of users. Together with Mendix, we initiated performance tests to make sure the app could serve high volumes." Mendix demonstrated that it comfortably meets NS's requirements for scale. TrainWise guides thousands of passengers nationwide, every day, to choose less crowded cars and trains and travel comfortably.

Development and go-live at unprecedented speed

Within three weeks, NS launched a minimal viable product. Krikke said, "With our focused ten-person team of dedicated business engineers from NS and Mendix partner First Consulting, testers, product owners, and developers, we were able to develop the app on a technical level. We made optimal use of other disciplines within NS, such as communication, to take TrainWise live as quickly and effectively as possible. Mendix was the enabling platform we could rely on to test and go to market with the app in just weeks. Now, every passenger in the Netherlands can use the web-based app and plan a trip based on the information provided, while at the same time helping us improve crowd management in the train stations and on the trains."

During the summer of 2020, NS tested TrainWise in a pilot project on the Amsterdam-Zandvoort line, a popular beach destination. Van Veen said, "It was our first successful test. A small group of passengers provided the data we were looking for. The data from the app warned them to avoid overcrowded trains."

Reserve a desk and ensure a safe commute

NS, together with Mendix, keeps improving the app every day. Krikke added, "We have plans to integrate the app into the workplace reservation systems that large employers have put in place to ensure a safe working environment. Employees can also use the app to make reservations for a desk in the office, and of course, it's important they can reach the office safely. TrainWise will connect with the employers' reservation tools and employees will be able to register their train journey directly in these tools."

Rob Versluis, customer success manager at Mendix, said, "NS shows in an impressive way that an effective large-scale app can be developed in just three weeks — one that delivers great performance on high user volumes and complies with strict rules for privacy and security. The NS team continues to improve TrainWise to provide better insights for both the passenger and NS."

In a pandemic-disrupted world, software is the new lifeblood of our daily lives and the connective tissue holding together the global economy. However, traditional software development takes far too long and very often fails to deliver the results business needs and users love. Even prior to COVID-19 there were simply not enough professional software developers in the world to build all the software currently required. The global pandemic has accelerated and exacerbated what was already a software and business crisis. Enter low-code software development. Low-code from Mendix is a powerful enterprise-grade visual development approach empowering citizen and professional developers to make cloud-native applications more than 10X faster for web and mobile using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic – all through an intuitive graphical user interface.

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

