TransPerfect Acquires Skilltelligence and Expands its DataForce AI Data Solutions Capabilities

NEW YORK and WARSAW, Poland, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataForce, TransPerfect's AI data solutions division, today announced that it has acquired Skilltelligence, a provider of precise, on-demand, real-time market information. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Skilltelligence uses a vetted, high-quality community of data contributors and annotators to deliver information to clients through its proprietary data-gathering platform. The company has historically delivered trade metrics that help organizations assess their retail presence. More recently, they began providing non-trade information, such as videos, images, questionnaires, and lifestyle inputs, some of which was collected in collaboration with DataForce.

DataForce manages a community of over one million people around the world who collect, annotate, and improve data to maximize the capabilities and performance of AI. DataForce clients range from Big Tech, automotive, and healthcare companies to startups and small- to medium-sized businesses who use AI in their operations or products. The acquisition of Skilltelligence will bring additional community management expertise and cutting-edge data collection technology to DataForce's services.

Skilltelligence co-founders Radosław Jeż and Łukasz Głowacz will join the DataForce management team.

Radosław Jeż, CEO and co-founder of Skilltelligence, commented, "Joining a global organization like TransPerfect is a tremendous opportunity for our team to diversify internationally and to contribute to exciting developments in crowdsourcing for AI. We are thrilled to apply our knowledge and technology on a larger scale and also to make the TransPerfect DataForce community available to our current clients."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe added, "The demand for AI data solutions is growing rapidly as the value of data increases. In welcoming the Skilltelligence team and technology to the TransPerfect family, we are bringing additional capabilities that will benefit our clients."

About Skilltelligence

Skilltelligence was established in 2015 in Warsaw, Poland. Its founders, who have broad experience in FMCG and consulting businesses, saw an attractive opportunity in utilizing crowdsourcing to gather relevant business information for marketers and sales managers operating in the traditional brick and mortar environment. Skilltelligence became the leading provider of such information in Poland and now boasts a broad portfolio of clients for whom it performed close to 400 research projects with use of its six thousands strong community of crowdsourced researchers across Poland.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language, data, and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 250+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content and AI data. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

