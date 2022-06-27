Transforming Workspaces with Plants: National Plants at Work Week 2022

Not only do plants deflect and diffract sound, helping with concentration by as much as 23%, but they also improve productivity by 30+%

Plants@work Ambassador and designer of the #PlantNook, Ian Drummond of Botanical Design remarked, "There is no doubt that being surrounded by plants improves our general wellbeing and reduces our stress levels. Plants definitely create a calm space for work or small meetings."

Ian was assisted by plants@work Committee member Shirley Smith of Botanica Nurseries.

David O'Coimin, owner of Nook felt that, "Plants are the perfect accompaniment to Nook, together offering a safe natural space for secluded work or to bring people gently together, inspired by nature. Nooks carefully crafted sanctuary features make them perfect for accommodating quiet work, small meetings or personal reflection and self-care, something many are aching for in open office environments".

Plants@work members will promote the idea of creating a quiet green space to work or meet in for National Plants at Work Week and beyond. They hope others will follow suit.

This will be the 15th year that #NPWW has been celebrated promoting the benefits of working in green spaces.

Thanks to plants@work Ambassador Ian Drummond of Botanical Design who designed and dressed the Pod. Ian has designed the NPWW exhibits since the week's inauguration in 2013.

- plants@work member Botanica Nurseries for loaning their premises, plants and pots for the photoshoot

- David O'Coimin of Nook Pods for loaning the Pod

Plants deflect and diffract sound, improve concentration up to 23% and improve productivity by 30+%

