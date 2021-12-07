Transforming Customer Experience with Real-Time Analytics, CSG Tops 2021 Customer Journey SPARK Matrix, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSG ® is transforming the way companies engage with customers by arming today's leading brands with future-ready, innovative solutions that drive extraordinary customer and employee experiences that inspire loyalty. CSG transforms experiences by delivering personalized, predictive, and proactive digital interactions that improve business outcomes, quicken time to value and reduce risk. With its proven SaaS platform for real-time journey analytics and decisioning, as well as customer journey orchestration, CSG was recognized as a leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix: Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) 2021 Report.

"As our lives become increasingly digital, we must create greater value for our customers by delivering exceptional experiences that are better than their last," said Alfred Binford, president of customer engagement for CSG. "In order to drive increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, we must create deeper connections for our customers throughout the entire customer lifecycle. CSG's consistent recognition by the analyst community as a leader in customer journey orchestration, real-time interaction management and analytics is a testament that our strategic efforts and continuous innovation in customer experience are revolutionizing the way our customers do business."

CSG's Journey as a Service (JaaS) technology is delivered as part of CSG Xponent™, a unified, cloud engagement platform that harnesses holistic customer data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to drive end-to-end, winning experiences across the entire customer lifecycle. CSG Xponent integrates with existing technology stacks to collect customer and interaction data to build a 360-degree view of the customer across functional silos and legacy systems. In addition, CSG Xponent applies logic, business rules and decisioning criteria to determine the best next experience for every customer.

Using real-time, personalized, and relevant communications across multiple channels, CSG Xponent allows companies and empowers their employees to create extraordinary experiences that engage customers from acquisition to onboarding, service delivery, retention and beyond.

"CSG's customer journey capabilities enable organizations to build and execute complex customer journeys that improve customer satisfaction and drive better business outcomes. It allows businesses to understand their customer at a granular level by providing insightful data through real-time journey analytics," said Priyanka Panhale, analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "CSG's robust AI/ML capabilities and predictive models for real-time decisioning act as a centralized intelligence repository to deliver the next-best experience and data-driven journeys. With its ability to serve both B2C and B2B segments, integrated product portfolio with comprehensive capabilities, and extensive partner ecosystem, CSG is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global customer journey analytics market."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix for Customer Journey Analytics provides insight on key market competitors across multiple axes representing a range of performance provisions coinciding with customer impact and technology excellence.

For more information on CSG Xponent and the power of customer journey orchestration, visit www.csgi.com/portfolio/csg-xponent/ . To download the 2021 SPARK Matrix Quadrant for Journey Analytics, visit https://www.csgi.com/resources/spark-matrix-customer-journey-analytics-cja-2021/.

