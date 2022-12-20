Transformer Oil Market to be Worth $5.4 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transformer oil market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is driven by the high utilization of transformer oil in the power generation sector along with an increase in demand for electric grids in emerging economies.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By product, bio-based oils are expected to register the fastest growth rate of 14.7% over the forecast period in terms of revenue due to growing regulations that are focused on reducing carbon emissions and increasing energy conservation.

By application, small-scale transformers are expected to register the fastest growth rate of 13.2% in terms of revenue over the forecast period as these systems are highly used to meet rising electricity needs in small areas or rural areas with limited space.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 14.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization in rural areas and investments by foreign bodies in the developing economies.

There is a significant demand for silicone-based oils because of their capacity to extinguish themselves, making them acceptable for high-risk areas with possible fire threats. Due to their durability and lack of major maintenance requirements, silicones also contribute to longer transformer life.

In developing countries, the replacement of outdated transformers with new ones and technological advancements are anticipated to create numerous attractive job opportunities.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Electricity & Cogeneration Regulatory Authority, and other federal agencies have adopted strict restrictions surrounding energy waste, and this has fueled demand for oil to reduce emissions and electricity waste.

Read 125-page market research report, "Transformer Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mineral-based, Silicone-based, Bio-based), By Application (Small-scale Transformers, Utilities), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Transformer Oil Market Growth & Trends

The growth is fueled by the power generation industry's rapid expansion to fulfill the expanding demand for electricity. One of the key factors driving an increase in transformer installation is the need for more electricity, which is expected to drive up the demand for transformer oil globally and accelerate the growth of the product over the forecast period.

Recent market expansion is driven by technological development and rising R&D activities by key industry players. For instance, Cargill received an award from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, for developing transformer oil through natural esters. Market players are also focusing on manufacturing bio-based products to dominate the market.

The Covid-19 outbreak had affected the producers of specialty chemicals. Key industry participants were impacted by the decline in crude oil prices to attain lower raw material costs. However, because of the supply chain breakdown, manufacturers were having issues with logistics and purchasing, which, in turn, impacted the market growth significantly.

Transformer Oil Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global transformer oil market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Transformer Oil Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Mineral-based Oils

Naphthenic Base Oils



Paraffinic Base Oils

Silicone-based Oils

Bio-based Oils

Transformer Oil Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Small-scale Transformers

Large-scale Transformers

Utilities

Others

Transformer Oil Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Oman

List of Key Players of Transformer Oil Market

Sinopec Lubricant Company

Valvoline

Cargill Inc.

Nynas AB

Ergon International Inc.

PetroChina Lubricant Company

Calumet Specialty Products

Apar Industries Ltd.

Engen Petroleum Ltd.

Hydrodec Group Plc.

