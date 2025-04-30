Eyewear Market to be worth $335.90 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 8.6% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global eyewear market size is expected to reach USD 335.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. As eyewear has evolved from being purely functional to becoming a fashion accessory, consumers are increasingly seeking out stylish and trendy frames that complement their personal style. This trend has led to a proliferation of eyewear options, including designer brands, vintage styles, and customizable frames. The availability of a wide range of eyewear choices has made it easier for consumers to find frames that suit their aesthetic preferences, enhancing the outlook for the market.

The market growth is further accelerated by the growing awareness regarding eye health among people, urging them to seek professional advice and invest in quality eyewear. Moreover, sunglasses are also in high demand not only as a fashion accessory but also as protection for the eyes from harmful UV rays. As people recognize the importance of eye health, they are more likely to embrace eyewear as a necessary and even fashionable accessory.

The growing awareness of eye health initiatives by government organizations is playing a significant role in driving the growth of the market. Governments worldwide are implementing programs and campaigns to educate the public about the importance of regular eye exams, early detection of eye conditions, and the use of appropriate eyewear. These initiatives are raising awareness about the potential consequences of neglecting eye health, encouraging individuals to seek professional care, and ultimately stimulating demand for eyewear products.

Technological advancements are also playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the market. Increased screen time is a rising concern about the impact of blue light on eye health. Eyewear designed specifically for blue light protection presents a market niche, catering to individuals seeking solutions for digital eye strain. On the other hand, innovative applications, including the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into eyewear, provide opportunities for innovative, multifunctional products.

Several market players are focusing on developing innovative offerings that can cater to evolving consumer demands. For instance, in April 2024, Meta and EssilorLuxottica launched the second-generation smart glasses, expanding the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses range with new designs that can fit more face shapes. The latest offering features Meta AI, an intelligent assistant that follows voice commands. Amid such technological developments, the eyewear market is poised for considerable growth over the coming years.

Read full market research report on Eyewear Market with TOC "Eyewear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Contact Lenses, Prescription (RX) Glasses, Sunglasses), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Brick & Mortar), By End Use (Female, Kids), By Price Range, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030"

Eyewear Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the prescription (RX) glasses segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2024 owing to increasing demand for corrective eyewear driven by the rising prevalence of eye conditions such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. Moreover, the availability of a wide range of prescription eyewear options further underlines the dominance of the segment within the market.





Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 owing to increasing consumer preference for online shopping sites to buy eyewear products as they offer greater convenience and accessibility. Online retailers offer a wider range of products, including designer brands and niche offerings, often at competitive prices, which is contributing to the segmental growth further.





Based on end use, the kids segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, with increasing awareness among parents about the importance of protecting children's eyesight from an early age, stimulating the demand for eyewear in this segment. In addition, the availability of stylish and durable kids' eyewear options is also favoring segmental growth as they appeal to both children and parents.





In July 2024, EssilorLuxottica announced its agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Optical Investment Group, a leading Romanian optical retailer, from Innova/6, a private equity fund of Innova Capital Group, and minority shareholders. This acquisition is seen as a significant step in enhancing Romania's optical market, promoting quality eyewear and eye care solutions

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: Eyewear Market

Eyewear Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global eyewear market report based on product, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Eyewear Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Contact Lenses Premium Contact Lenses Mass Contact Lenses

Prescription (RX) Glasses Prescription Glasses, by Frame Frame Type Full Frame Half Frame Rimless Frame Style Round Square Rectangle Oval Others Frame Material Metal Nylon Others Prescription Glasses, by Lens Single Vision Lenses Multi-vision Lenses Progressive Lenses Others

Sunglasses Sunglasses, by Frame Frame Type Full Frame Half Frame Rimless Frame Style Round Square Rectangle Oval Others Frame Material Metal Nylon Others Sunglasses, by Lens Lens Type Polarized Sunglasses Non-Polarized Sunglasses Lens Material CR-39 Polycarbonate Polyurethane Others



Eyewear Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

E-Commerce

Brick & Mortar

Eyewear Market - End Use Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Male

Female

Unisex

Kids

Eyewear Price Range Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

$0 - $150

- $150 - $250

- $250 - $300

- $300 - $500

- $500+

Eyewear Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Austria Belgium Czech Republic Denmark Finland France Iceland Ireland Italy Netherlands Norway Poland Spain Sweden Switzerland

Asia Pacific China India Australia Hong Kong Indonesia Japan Malaysia New Zealand Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam

Latin America Brazil Argentina Chile

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Israel Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey UAE

and (MEA)

List of Key Players of Eyewear Market

Bausch + Lomb Corporation

Zeiss Group

CHARMANT INC.

CHEMIGLAS CORPORATION

CooperVision Limited

De Rigo Vision S.p.A.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

Fielmann AG

HOYA Corporation

JINS Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Marchon Eyewear Inc.

Marcolin S.p.A.

Prada S.p.A

Rodenstock GmbH

Safilo Group S.p.A

Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd.

Shamir Optical Industry Ltd.

Silhouette International Schmied AG

Warby Parker

Zenni Optical Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Sports Eyewear Market - The global sports eyewear market size is expected to reach USD 24.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for lightweight goggles or sunglasses with dynamic designs is expected to be a key growth-driving factor for the market.





The global sports eyewear market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for lightweight goggles or sunglasses with dynamic designs is expected to be a key growth-driving factor for the market. Safety Eyewear Market - The global safety eyewear market size is expected to reach USD 5.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is poised for influential growth due to increasing awareness of workplace safety, stringent government regulations, and rising incidences of eye injuries in the industrial and construction sectors.





The global safety eyewear market size is expected to reach by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is poised for influential growth due to increasing awareness of workplace safety, stringent government regulations, and rising incidences of eye injuries in the industrial and construction sectors. U.S. Eyewear Market - The U.S. eyewear market size is expected to reach USD 62.78 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. Due to the changing lifestyle patterns and increasing adoption of luxurious accessories, especially among millennials, the market is expected to grow. Growing visual inaccuracies, coupled with increased awareness regarding vision correction, are expected to drive market growth. Consistent renewal of spectacle lenses due to the constant change in prescriptions is expected to influence the demand positively over the forecast period.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world's most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research. Gain insights from 30K+ Global & Regional Reports, 120K+ Country Reports, 1.2M+ Market Statistics, 200K+ Company Profiles, and 5 business solutions encompassing ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Procurement Intelligence, Pricing Index and Analysis, and Consumer Analytics.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg