Transcom ranked as Technology & Service Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ Contact Center Outsourcing Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions consecutively for the second year

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Contact Center Outsourcing Services vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Contact Center Outsourcing Services vendors. Transcom, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology & service excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Transcom as the 2023 technology & service leader in the SPARK Matrix: Contact Center Outsourcing Services (CCOS), 2023 consecutively for the second year.



The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading service vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Abhinav Das, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Transcom has emerged as a comprehensive contact center outsourcing service provider. It stands out in the contact center outsourcing space with its comprehensive T:Universe suite, encompassing a range of services like T:Translate, T:Messaging, T:Omni, T:Automate, and T:Perform. The company's real-time digital innovation approach and digitally embedded operational model have proven to be instrumental in enhancing efficiency and delivering optimal outcomes. The organization's indigenous AI solution aids the users in CX transformation by optimization of data, knowledge and business operations. Transcom's customer-centric focus and dedication to excellence enable it to provide superior service quality and enhanced scalability. "Transcom's contact center outsourcing services are considered as pragmatic and function with a technology-driven approach, offering clients valuable solutions that align with their organizational goals and end-customer expectations and therefore they have received strong ratings across service excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a technology & service leader for the 2nd consecutive time in the SPARK Matrix: Contact Center Outsourcing Services, 2023," adds Abhinav.

"We're very pleased to receive this recognition, especially at this important point in time. AI is truly disrupting every industry but in particular the CX industry, since it makes it possible for us to deliver a truly superhuman customer experience. We want to thank Quadrant for recognizing not only our technology and service excellence but also the way we drive true change for our clients as an advisor, integrator and transformation partner, helping them to implement AI solutions that give real value", says Jonas Dahlberg, President & CEO, Transcom.

"Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Contact Center Outsourcing Services, as a Contact center outsourcing services refer to the business practice of using third-party service providers to manage customer interactions and communications channels not only via phone but also through VOIP calls, email messages, social media channels, chatbots, and live chats. This third-party service provider takes on the operational responsibilities, resources, and infrastructure, such as telephony systems, customer relationship management (CRM) software, workforce management tools, and reporting mechanisms, for the improvement of the customer experience."

The contact center outsourcing services have been a popular strategic option for companies looking to improve customer relations and manage operations. These outsourcing partners offer a strong infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, such as IVR systems, CRM tools, and omnichannel communication platforms, to guarantee flawless customer interactions and effective business operations. To improve overall performance, they also provide CX analytics, automation tools, and consultancy for digital transformation. The utilization of outsourcing services allows companies to focus their resources on other important duties while the partners take care of the given work, therefore increasing staff productivity. It is clear that firms in today's market are becoming more and more aware of the benefits of contact center outsourcing for satisfying rising consumer demands.

About Transcom

Transcom provides digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world's most ambitious brands. More than 300 clients globally, including disruptive e-commerce players, category redefining FinTech's, and technology legends rely on us for on-, off-, and nearshoring services.

Transcom's over 33,000 employees work in 90 contact centers and work-at-home networks across 28 countries, creating brilliant experiences in customer care, sales, content moderation, and back-office services. We help our clients drive their brands forward, customer satisfaction up, and operating costs down.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in the ever-changing business environments.

