Transcending Black Excellence Gives Consumers Instant Access to a Free Nationwide Directory of Black Owned Businesses

First E-commerce App for Black Businesses that Expands Brands and Increases Visibility

WALDORF, Md., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcending Black Excellence, the first and only e-commerce app for Black-owned businesses, is launching on Juneteeth (June 19), to level the playing field of advertising. Available from the Apple App Store and Google Play, TBE is a one-stop shop for Black-owned businesses to market their services and products. Consumers can access a free nationwide directory of enterprises including start-up, pop-up, click and order, brick and mortar or brand new. Created by Black entrepreneur and veteran, Timothy Greene, TBE is the premier platform for Black businesses to merge affordable and accessible advertising.

"During the height of the pandemic, I received several calls from marketing companies promising to increase my visibility for my startup business, but their entry-level prices were way out of my range," says Greene who is the CEO of Unlimited Capital Financing. "This prompted me to want to level the playing field in marketing for Black business owners."

"I said to myself, 'Imagine what it would be like if my business was on an app where people could find me anytime in a variety of ways.' Then I mapped out how that app should function to get me there and at that point, I knew I had to invest in our community and create TBE for all Black-owned businesses."

During testing, the most common comments noted the Transcending Black Excellence app as "just what was needed," and it was described as "user friendly." It is a bridge to close the gaps Black businesses face as they grow.

For the first 30 days, subscribers can save $100 and lock in the Preferred Listing, for $199 per year. A Standard Listing is $99 per year. To discover everything the TBE app offers, Black business owners are invited to attend an in-person demonstration at the official Transcending Black Excellence launch party on Juneteenth, Saturday, June 19, 2022, 1-3 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn 10385 O'Donnell Place Waldorf, MD 20603. BOBs can also view the live demo via Transcending Black Excellence's YouTube page. Register here for the Transcending Black Excellence app launch party, and to receive updates.

About Unlimited Capital Financing

Unlimited Capital Financing is composed of a group of highly experienced and seasoned, certified financial professionals. Their full line of financing solutions helps businesses achieve their financial goals and success. Unlike a bank, or local lending institution, which only lend to the most credit-worthy businesses, Unlimited Capital Financing, has relationships with national lenders that produce the necessary financing.

Whether a business needs equipment, financing for their accounts receivable, to raise working capital, or acquire a company, Unlimited Capital Financing can do it all.

CONTACT: Timothy Greene, tgreene@tbe-ww.com,+12292996695

