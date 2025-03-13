Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities

News provided by

H+H international A/S

13 Mar, 2025, 17:05 GMT

Company announcement No. 578, 2025

CEO Jörg Brinkmann have purchased shares in H+H International A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the below transaction(s) related to shares or other financial instruments in H+H International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in H+H International A/S or persons closely related to them.

 

 

 

1.

 

                                   

                                   

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Name

                                   

 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Jörg Brinkmann

                                   

                                               

 

 

2.

 

                                   

                                   

Reason for the notification

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Position/status

                                   

 

                                   

                                   

                                   

CEO

 

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

b)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Initial notification/Amendment

                                   

                                   

                                   

Initial notification

                                   

                                               

 

 

3.

 

                                   

                                   

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Name

                                   

                                   

                                   

H+H International A/S

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

b)

                                   

                                   

                                   

LEI

                                   

                                   

                                   

LEI:  3800GJODT6FV8QM841

                                   

                                               

 

 

4.

 

                                   

                                   

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
                                     

                                   

 

                                   

Identification code

                                   

 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Shares

                                   

 

                                   

DK0015202451

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

b)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Nature of the transaction

                                   

                                   

                                   

Purchase

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

c)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Price(s) and volume(s)

                                   

 

                                   

Price(s)           

                                                                

Volume(s)

 

DKK 110 per share                                                

2,000

 

                                   

                                   

d)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Aggregated information

                                   

-  Aggregated volume

                                   

-  Aggregated price

                                   

                                   

Aggregated information

                                   

2000 shares

                                   

DKK 220,000

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

e)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Date of the transaction(s)

                                   

                                   

                                   

2025-03-10

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

f)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Place of transaction(s)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Copenhagen (XCSE)

                                   

                                   

 

 

 

1.

 

                                   

                                   

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Name

                                   

 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Jörg Brinkmann

                                   

                                               

 

 

2.

 

                                   

                                   

Reason for the notification

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Position/status

                                   

 

                                   

                                   

                                   

CEO

 

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

b)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Initial notification/Amendment

                                   

                                   

                                   

Initial notification

                                   

                                               

 

 

3.

 

                                   

                                   

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Name

                                   

                                   

                                   

H+H International A/S

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

b)

                                   

                                   

                                   

LEI

                                   

                                   

                                   

LEI:  3800GJODT6FV8QM841

                                   

                                               

 

 

4.

 

                                   

                                   

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

                                   

                                   

                                   

a)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
                                     

                                   

 

                                   

Identification code

                                   

 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Shares

                                   

 

                                   

DK0015202451

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

b)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Nature of the transaction

                                   

                                   

                                   

Purchase

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

c)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Price(s) and volume(s)

                                   

 

                                   

Price(s)                         

                            

                                               

Volume(s)

 

 

DKK 107.6 per share  

2,000

                                   

                                   

d)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Aggregated information

                                   

-  Aggregated volume

                                   

-  Aggregated price

                                   

                                   

                                   

Aggregated information

                                   

2000 shares

                                   

DKK 215,200

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

e)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Date of the transaction(s)

                                   

                                   

                                   

2025-03-11

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

f)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Place of transaction(s)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Copenhagen (XCSE)

                                   

                                   

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/transactions-for-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities,c4118773

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4118773/3320449.pdf

578 - Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Also from this source

Notice of annual general meeting of H+H International A/S

Company announcement No. 577, 2025 The Board of Directors of H+H International A/S hereby invites the company's shareholders to attend the annual...

Coming change of the Chair of the Board of Directors

H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as "H+H" or "the Company") hereby announces the following: CHAIR KENT ARENTOFT STEPS DOWN AFTER 12...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics