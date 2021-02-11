TradingCrypto Introduces New Website, Featuring Cutting-Edge Trading Platform

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a rise in demand for online trading services in 2021, as a result of volatility in the markets, online trading brokerage TradingCrypto has announced that its new trading website is on air, and that registration has already surpassed expectations since its launching, earlier this year.

"We're flattered by the trust our new traders have put in us, and we certainly don't take it for granted," said Donald Reilly, TradingCrypto's spokesperson, in response to the news. "We've put a whole lot of effort into this new website, deploying the most recent technology to ensure a speedy, secure and user-friendly interface and experience."

Bringing something new to the world of trading

The brand has taken the highest standards of customer service on one hand, and enjoying the benefit of reputation on the other. That is why TradingCrypto has taken every means necessary in order to provide the best support and service available, as current and joining traders can attest.

"The key principle, by which our decisions have been made ever since we were at our founding stage, is that our success must be a result of our customers' success," added the spokesperson. "That is why it was important for us to offer something on this website that they cannot get anywhere else: a new standard of ultra-fast support service, handling any request or issue that may come up, on a 24/6 basis."

The new website, tradingcryp.com, offers a wide array of tradable crypto coins, but is not limited to this type of assets. Traders can choose from a wide variety of stocks, commodities, indices, and forex pairs as well.

About TradingCrypto

Founded by an elite selection of brokers and analysts, all with years in the business of online trading, TradingCrypto aims at basing itself as a leading trading platform in 2021. Its users have a wide variety of assets to choose from, with full access to all relevant market charts, research data, analytics and many other tools. All actions can be executed via the MetaTrader web platform, suitable for all kinds of devices - including tablets and mobile phones - and via the brand's proprietary app. tradingcryp.com plans on introducing several more benefits in the near future.

SOURCE TradingCrypto