DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the winner of the Crypto Dawn mega event. Running from Jan. 20 to Feb. 7, 2025, the event distributed daily rewards and gave away the ultimate prize of one full BTC to the lucky winner.

Over 300,000 eligible participants completed deposit and trading tasks to collect cards to enter the lucky draw, and one lucky trader hit the jackpot. In just four weeks, Bybit traders generated over $58 billion in eligible trading volume during the event.

Trader Takes Home 1 BTC from Bybit’s Crypto Dawn Campaign, Beating Over 300k Participants

On Feb. 7, a BTC block hash determined the ultimate winner: the trader's lottery ticket numbers were the closest match to the block hash, and he was awarded 1 BTC.

The winner, known as SK, said he was "shocked and surprised" when the result was announced. "I was going about my daily routine when I received an email from Bybit that I had won one BTC from the Crypto Dawn event," he said. A platform agnostic active trader, SK has tested the features and functionalities across exchanges, and found Bybit to have "stood out to be the most comfortable and user-friendly app", where he learned about the Crypto Dawn event.

SK started his crypto trading journey in 2019, when one BTC was worth about $8,000. His exploration into crypto territories has since shaped his strategies and long-term optimism of the digital asset industry. For the one BTC he has won in the Bybit event, he has planned to keep 50% for long-term investment, and reinvest the other half into other opportunities.

"Bybit is all about celebrating our customers' achievements and being part of their growth journey, and we are happy to share in a moment of celebration with SK," Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. "Part of the fun of trading on Bybit is our unique giveaway events and rewards, and we are committed to giving back to our community as we make crypto history together."

Since it's conception, BTC has experienced multiple watershed moments and emerged as the poster child of the digital asset class and the nascent digital economy. Bybit's Crypto Dawn campaign captured a moment in BTC history, heralding a new era of cryptocurrencies.

