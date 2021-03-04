Tradefeedr adds Ian O'Flaherty to its Advisory Group

LONDON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradefeedr announces that Ian O'Flaherty will be joining its Advisory Group. Ian has held various senior roles throughout his career including Global Head of FX eSales & Global Head of Spot FX at Deutsche Bank. He joins a group of industry leaders that includes Richard Turner from Insight Investment, Jeremy Smart from XTX Markets and Tim Cartledge, former Head of Barclays BARX FX trading platform & most recently Global Head of OTC FX at CME/NEX Markets. The Tradefeedr Advisory Group was formed to help guide product development by consulting industry experts.

"I have been closely watching the development of Tradefeedr from inception to where they are today having built a unified data API to over 16 leading liquidity providers/trading platforms and recently completing their first investment round. I believe the approach Tradefeedr has taken towards building a common, independent data platform for the whole industry could revolutionise data driven dialogue between liquidity providers and their clients. I look forward to providing my insights and guidance to help them in this exciting endeavour" - Ian O'Flaherty.

"I am delighted that Ian has agreed to join our Advisory group. Ian has a wealth of experience, a fantastic network in the FX market and will be a big help to the Tradefeedr business" - Seth Johnson, Chairman, Tradefeedr.

About Tradefeedr

Tradefeedr is a ground-breaking collaborative data analytics platform and has signed up over 30 institutional clients as early adopters including Goldman Sachs, UBS, XTX Markets & Insight Investment. Tradefeedr allows buyside clients to directly query and analyse their FX trading data via a standardised API that aggregates information from participating liquidity providers & ECNs. The platform enables buyside clients to improve the quality of their trade execution and provides new avenues for collaboration with their liquidity providers.

Tradefeedr recently raised $3 million in early-stage financing to speed up development and adoption of the platform with the majority of the new funds come from IPGL, the private investment company owned by Lord Michael Spencer, the founder of global markets company, ICAP plc and subsequently financial technology business, NEX plc. IPGL is a leading fintech investor with a focus on new applications for the wholesale market.

