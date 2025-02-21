Trade Nation Wins "Most Reliable Tech" at TradingView Awards

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning FCA regulated fintech and financial services provider Trade Nation is pleased to announce it has received its first accolade of 2025, being recognised as the "Most Reliable Tech" provider at this year's TradingView awards.

Matthew Wright, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Trade Nation, said:

Trade Nation's Award

"We are delighted to commence 2025 in such a positive manner and once again be recognised for our technology's reliability. Ensuring our clients have the best tech to trade with is imperative and allows traders to take advantage of Trade Nation's industry leading low-cost, fixed spreads offering. Thank you TradingView for rewarding us as the winner of the Most Reliable Tech category!"

Being recognised in this category is testament to the hard work of the Trade Nation team who are dedicated to delivering low-cost fixed spreads, transparency, stability, innovation and trader-centric solutions. As global markets continue to evolve, Trade Nation remains dedicated to refining its technology to meet the growing demands of modern traders.

This award is just the start for Trade Nation as plans are in place to make even greater enhancements to their technology providing even more trading tools, whilst maintaining robust and secure trading platforms to ensure traders have access to the most reliable and cutting-edge trading solutions.

Rauan Khassan, Vice President International Growth of TradingView, said:

"Technology sits at the core of our partnership, and developing stable and functional product integrations has always been one of TradingView's foremost priorities. We are excited to work with Trade Nation who distinguished itself with the 2024 Most Reliable Tech award thanks to a reliable and consistent API build and look forward to achieving new milestones together."

The TradingView Broker Awards is an annual celebration of platform-integrated broker partners based on their broker profile ratings. Only TradingView users with verified, connected live accounts can submit ratings and reviews, ensuring authentic feedback from real traders. Awards are presented across a wide selection of categories, including asset-specific and regional distinctions, highlighting excellence in brokerage services worldwide.

About Trade Nation

Regulated in multiple jurisdictions including the UK where Trade Nation is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 525164. Founded in 2014 Trade Nation is an award-winning, globally established fintech and financial services provider with a headcount of over 120 employees, with offices spanning the globe from London to Sydney and teams in South Africa, Seychelles and The Bahamas.

With a management team that has a combined industry experience of over 200 years, Trade Nation is dedicated to ensuring it offers the best trading services, whilst taking the responsibility of protecting customer funds as the number one priority.

Risk Warnings and Disclaimer

‌Financial Spread Bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73.4% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as any form of recommendation as to a particular course of action or as investment advice. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction. Opinions, estimates and assumptions expressed herein are made as of the date of this communication and are subject to change without notice. This communication has been prepared based upon information, including market prices, data and other information, believed to be reliable; however, Trade Nation does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. All market prices and market data contained in or attached to this communication are indicative and subject to change without notice.

