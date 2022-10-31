Trade Estonia broadens horizons of AI and machine learning in UAE during networking event

12 Estonian companies extended collaboration opportunities.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Estonia recently highlighted and showcased the latest future-oriented solutions from 12 Estonian companies during a networking event that took place on 13 October, where Trade Estonia representatives from 12 companies expanded their networks and formed collaborations with a number of stakeholders to further empower the UAE and the businesses operating within it.

Attending the event were Jaan Reinhold, Ambassador of Estonia to the UAE; Salem AlShamsi, co-chairman of UAE-Estonia Business Council; HE Michael Waechter, International Trade Council Chairperson for UAE; and Anett Numa, cybersecurity advisor – Estonian Ministry of Defence.

The companies opened doors of collaboration across multiple sectors, emphasising Internet of Things innovations, digital and security solutions, and explorations in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Many of those companies already have a presence or are operating in the UAE, empowering their regional presence, including:

1oT : the only telecom-independent global connectivity provider for IoT with its eSIM infrastructure, which highlighted to visitors and investors its comprehensive know-how on IoT connectivity.

: the only telecom-independent global connectivity provider for IoT with its eSIM infrastructure, which highlighted to visitors and investors its comprehensive know-how on IoT connectivity. CompuCash: boasts 30 years' experience in point-of-sale systems and showcased its intuitive and highly functional retail POS & ERP solutions that simplify customers' workflows and increase business revenue.

boasts 30 years' experience in point-of-sale systems and showcased its intuitive and highly functional retail POS & ERP solutions that simplify customers' workflows and increase business revenue. Rethink: Helps organisations achieve sustainable business growth and showcased its expertise in strategic design, change management, user-driven innovation, and digitalisation.

Helps organisations achieve sustainable business growth and showcased its expertise in strategic design, change management, user-driven innovation, and digitalisation. Nortal: has an office in Dubai and is a trusted strategic partner for healthcare institutions, governments, leading businesses, and Fortune 500 companies that helps shape a better future through digital transformation.

has an office in and is a trusted strategic partner for healthcare institutions, governments, leading businesses, and Fortune 500 companies that helps shape a better future through digital transformation. MindTitan: providing turnkey AI solutions to fully develop an ML project without the need to hire an in-house team.

A number of the 12 companies are also nominated for awards at the Go Global Awards, an International Trade Council event that celebrates the companies that are driving the economy forward through their innovations, technologies and strategies. The International Trade Council is an internationally-renowned, non-profit organisation that provides support for organisations across a range of sectors and sizes through market research, mediation, new market opening services, peer-to-peer mentoring programs, ongoing education programs, trade missions and the Council's trade and innovation forums.

Trade Estonia is a source of smart products and services that sets out to connect the world with leading Estonian companies. Estonia offers highly skilled professionals providing flexible and fast solutions at reasonable prices, employing innovative technologies and clean raw materials and investing in sustainability.

Estonia is hailed as the world's most advanced digital society, and the innovative mindset is also evident in the services and solutions that were presented at GITEX. It is the first country to offer e-Residency, a government-issued digital identity and status that provides access to Estonia's transparent business environment: a new digital nation for the world. E-resident entrepreneurs from all over the world can start an EU-based company and manage their businesses from anywhere, entirely online. In 2022, an Estonian e-resident broke the world record for the fastest company incorporation ever in a time of 15 minutes and 33 seconds.

Estonia is the world's first country to function as a digital service, outperforming all other countries and scoring highly on cloud usage, remote working, employment of ICT specialists, and more.

