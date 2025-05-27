TracPlus Establishes London Presence with EMEA Hires and Continued Global Growth

Company opens London office and strengthens support for growing customer base in Europe, including Avincis

LONDON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TracPlus , a global leader in mission-critical intelligence for aerial firefighting, today announced the opening of a new office in London, marking its first permanent presence in Europe. The move reflects TracPlus's continued global growth and deepening support for customers across wildfire-prone regions worldwide.

As part of this expansion, TracPlus has appointed Atlanta Taylor as Account Director and Harry Bickerton as Account Manager. Both will be based in London and focused on serving the company's growing EMEA customer base.

"This is an exciting step for TracPlus as we continue to invest in the regions we serve," said John O'Hara, CEO of TracPlus. "With a dedicated presence in London and new team members on the ground, we're better positioned to support our partners across EMEA, helping them operate more safely and effectively in the face of increasing wildfire threats."

Strengthening Support for EMEA Customers

The London team expands TracPlus's footprint beyond its Auckland, New Zealand headquarters, bringing customer-facing expertise closer to key markets. This global coverage enables our team to serve our customers across regions continuously. Among TracPlus's growing EMEA customers is Avincis, a leading aerial emergency services provider with operations across Europe. The two companies recently announced a partnership to modernize coordination and tracking for complex aerial missions.

New Hires Bring Deep Regional and Operational Experience

Atlanta Taylor brings seven years of aerospace and defense experience, specializing in data-driven solutions for European aerial emergency services. Harry Bickerton, who previously worked in TracPlus's New Zealand office, returns with a background in aviation, sales, and account management, including seven years as a commercial pilot and flight instructor.

TracPlus Momentum Following FireFlyte Platform Launch

This expansion comes during significant growth for TracPlus following the recent launch of its FireFlyte platform. The company recently surpassed 1 billion datapoints, with more than 1 million new datapoints being captured daily. In 2024 alone, TracPlus processed 142 million reports, supported 332,188 aerial drops, tracked over 170 million litres of suppressant deployed, and logged over 99 million kilometers flown by aircraft involved in critical operations. These milestones reflect TracPlus's expanding role as the trusted backbone for real-time coordination, operational visibility, and after-action review in aerial firefighting missions worldwide.

"Strategic growth isn't just about scale, it's about delivering better support where and when it matters most," added O'Hara. "With our global expansion, new team members, and ongoing platform advancements, we're building the foundation to help agencies and firefighters respond faster, operate more safely, and tackle their toughest challenges confidently."

About TracPlus

TracPlus delivers mission-critical intelligence that transforms aerial firefighting operations worldwide. Our platform integrates real-time tracking, operational reporting, and advanced analytics to help agencies and operators deploy resources more efficiently, enhance safety, and achieve better outcomes. With over 880 million position reports and 10 million flight hours of data captured over 15 years, TracPlus provides unmatched operational insight that drives better mission outcomes when lives and property are at stake. Additionally, in 2024, over 171 million liters of drops were recorded in our software. Trusted by over 700 organizations across 44 countries, we serve leading aerial firefighting agencies including Australia's NAFC and New Zealand's FENZ. Our approach creates a unified operational view across all assets, enabling real-time decision-making and post-mission analysis that measurably improves response times, resource allocation, and firefighting effectiveness.

For more information, visit tracplus.com or fireflyte.com .

