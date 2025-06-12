Track and Trace Solutions Market worth US$12.27 billion by 2030 with 12.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Track and Trace Solutions Market, valued at US$6.20 billion in 2024 stood at US$6.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 12.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$12.27 billion by the end of the period. This is attributed to stringent regulatory requirements and rising concerns over product authenticity. Increasing mandates by governments and international bodies for serialization, aggregation, and real-time tracking, particularly in the pharmaceutical, food, and consumer goods sectors, are pushing companies to adopt advanced track and trace technologies. These solutions not only help ensure compliance but also enhance supply chain transparency, mitigate counterfeiting risks, and improve overall operational efficiency.

By Based on technology, the predominant technology in the track and trace solutions market is 2D barcode technology. In 2024, the 2D barcodes segment accounted for the largest share of the technology market. It is primarily driven by its cost-effectiveness, ease of implementation, and high data storage capacity compared to traditional 1D barcodes. 2D barcodes, such as QR codes, can store more information, enabling better tracking and traceability of products throughout the supply chain. Their ability to be scanned quickly and accurately using smartphones and other devices enhances operational efficiency and improves real-time tracking. Additionally, 2D barcodes are widely adopted across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and electronics, due to their ability to improve supply chain visibility, combat counterfeiting, and comply with regulatory requirements. Their scalability and flexibility also contribute to their growing popularity in the market.

By Based on product, the software solutions segment held the dominant market share. The significant prevalence of this segment is due to the increasing demand for real-time visibility, improved data analytics, and seamless integration with enterprise systems. These solutions enable better supply chain management, regulatory compliance, and enhanced decision-making. Cloud-based software offers scalability, flexibility, and reduced upfront costs, making it more accessible for businesses of all sizes. Additionally, the growing need for security, transparency, and anti-counterfeiting measures in industries like pharmaceuticals and logistics further drives the adoption of software solutions. For instance, in May 2025, TrinaTracker launched an enhanced version of its Vanguard 1P Smart Tracking Solution, featuring advanced hardware upgrades and an improved Smart Control System, significantly boosting energy efficiency, installation speed, and terrain adaptability for global solar markets.

By geography, In the year 2024, North America held the majority share of the global track and trace solutions market. The region has stringent regulatory frameworks, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry, such as the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), which mandates robust track and trace systems for drug safety and anti-counterfeiting measures. Additionally, North America boasts a highly developed healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and blockchain, which enhance the effectiveness of track and trace solutions. The presence of major industry players, along with strong investments in supply chain digitalization and security, further contributes to the region's dominance in the market.

The key players functioning in the track and trace solutions market include ANTARES VISION S.p.A (Italy), Axway (France), OPTEL GROUP (Canada), TraceLink Inc. (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), ACG (India), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), Markem-Imaje, a Dover Company (Switzerland), Uhlmann (Germany), Siemens (Germany), SAP SE (Germany), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), METTLER TOLEDO (US), IBM (US), WIPOTEC GmbH (Germany), VISIOTT Technologie GmbH (Turkey), Jekson Vision (India), Kevision (India), TrackTraceRX Inc. (US), Arvato - Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), 3KEYS GmbH (Germany), RN Mark Inc (Canada), Kezzler (Norway), Shubham Automation Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Bar Code India Limited (India). These companies are mainly focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, and product launches and updates in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market.

ANTARES VISION:

ANTARES VISION S.p.A is one of the global leaders in end-to-end product traceability solutions that offer solutions based on integrated data management, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. The company serves key sectors such as Life Sciences, including pharmaceuticals, biomedical devices, hospitals, and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). In 2023, Antares Vision Group expanded its software capabilities through the acquisition of Smart Point Technologies, an Indian firm specializing in pharmaceutical track and trace solutions, thereby enhancing its presence in the Indian market and strengthening its software portfolio. Additionally, the company launched the Food Safety Solution, a cloud-based platform developed by its subsidiary ACSIS, aimed at improving regulatory compliance and supply chain transparency for food and beverage brands. Furthering its commitment to innovation, Antares Vision introduced the DIAMIND Connect platform, designed to manage traceable data and production processes across various industries, facilitating end-to-end sustainability and customer engagement. These strategic initiatives underscore Antares Vision's dedication to advancing product safety, quality, and transparency across global supply chains.

Axway

Axway is one of the leading players in the track and trace solutions market and has been actively enhancing its global footprint through strategic acquisitions and technological advancements. In 2023, the company acquired AdValvas, a Belgian expert in electronic invoicing, bolstering its B2B integration capabilities and compliance offerings, particularly within the European PEPPOL network. Additionally, Axway's acquisition of Cycom Finances in October 2023 expanded its financial data referencing and accounting mapping solutions, leading to a strategic partnership with KPMG France to modernize financial systems for major banking institutions. These acquisitions have strengthened Axway's product portfolio, including its Amplify API Management platform, which has been recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for API Management. The company's focus on subscription-based models and cloud integration has resulted in significant revenue growth, with the Americas region accounting for 40% of total revenue in the first half of 2024. Axway's commitment to innovation and customer-centric strategies continues to drive its success in the track and trace solutions market.

OPTEL GROUP

OPTEL GROUP is among the leading players in the track and trace market. The company has a strong presence and scale and is directly represented in more than 70 countries worldwide, with main production sites in Ireland, India, and Brazil. With over 6,000 systems installed worldwide, the company tracks approximately 25 billion products annually, leveraging its facilities in Canada, Ireland, India, and Brazil to maintain a strong international presence. In January 2022, OPTEL expanded its European footprint by acquiring the pharmaceutical track-and-trace unit of Körber, formerly known as Traxeed, based in Germany. This acquisition not only enhanced OPTEL's expertise in pharmaceutical and agrochemical track-and-trace technologies but also established a strategic partnership wherein OPTEL became Körber's preferred vendor for pharmaceutical track and trace solutions. Furthering its commitment to innovation, in May 2022, OPTEL launched OPTCHAIN, a modular intelligent supply chain platform designed to digitize and capture critical tracking events and key data elements across the entire supply chain, particularly benefiting the food & beverage industry. These strategic initiatives underscore OPTEL's dedication to advancing supply chain transparency and efficiency on a global scale.

