TraceLink Named a Top 10 Pharma and Life Sciences Technology Solution Provider by CIOTechOutlook

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, has been recognized by CIOTechOutlook as one of the Top 10 Pharma and Life Sciences Technology Solution Providers. This accolade highlights TraceLink's significant role in driving the digital transformation of pharmaceutical supply chains and enhancing patient safety worldwide.

With OPUS, the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions, TraceLink is redefining how Life Sciences and Healthcare companies approach end-to-end supply chain digitalization. Supply chains face challenges like inaccurate forecasting, poor inventory management, delayed deliveries, and limited visibility, worsened by fragmented systems, compliance demands, and evolving commerce. As the only no-code network digitalization platform designed to democratize access to end-to-end supply chain integration and orchestration, OPUS empowers supply chain leaders to achieve radical business benefits such as lower out-of-stock, freeing up working capital, and improved operational efficiency.

"This recognition reflects the progress we're making in transforming supply chains into dynamic, patient-focused ecosystems," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "For CIOs, our platform is a game-changer, simplifying the complexities of global supply chains by enhancing compliance, collaboration, and operational efficiency. Real-time data fuels AI/ML models, and by enabling companies to create clean, real-time data sets, we empower them to innovate, protect patient well-being, and achieve impactful business results."

CIOTechOutlook recently sat down with CEO Shabbir Dahod to gain insights from his two-decade career and hear his perspectives on the future of global supply chains. In the interview, Dahod shares his vision for how advancements in digital networks, predictive analytics, and AI-powered orchestration are set to revolutionize the industry, enabling unprecedented levels of collaboration and transparency. The full interview can be read here .

TraceLink anticipates further innovation in the coming year, including the release of AI-powered supply chain orchestration agents which will accelerate customers' business performance using the growing volume of real-time, end-to-end supply chain transactions and track-and-trace orchestration data flowing through the TraceLink Network.

"TraceLink's solutions are empowering given the complex nature of global pharmaceutical supply chains," said Sudhakar Singh, Editor, CIOTechOutlook. "Its solutions ensure a smooth collaboration between the stakeholders like manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare providers. The connectivity makes it easier to conduct business more coherently even as the supply chain challenges evolve."

