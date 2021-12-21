Trace Labs and BSI have launched AidTrust

The traceability and transparency in the distribution of medicines and vaccines has never been more important, or more challenging. Global supply chains are complex, are often lacking in standardization of management controls, and the distribution challenges of scalability and security are only increasing, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic. Poorly managed inventory and distribution subcontractors can lead to suspicious loss, diversion, damage, the waste of medicines and vaccines, and ultimately the inability to know that the medicine reached the intended patient.

Introducing AidTrust

AidTrust is a data management solution that brings visibility and trust to the distribution of donated medicines. It brings together BSI's global footprint, expertise in management systems and supply chain risk management best practice, with the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph technology. Notably, the DKG utilizes blockchains as trust networks, combined with the same knowledge graph technology used by companies such as Google and Facebook, to create a permissionless and semantic network capable of creating meaningful connections and associations between all types of data. This allows AidTrust to enable visibility, risk flags, and real-time decision-making, while maintaining data integrity, security and privacy, on all medicines at all stages of the supply chain.

Overall, the goal of AidTrust is to ensure the donor organisations, as well as aid and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), are able to evidence that donated medicines did maintain appropriate chain of custody throughout distribution and, ultimately, reach the intended patient, even in complex environments.



AidTrust functionality includes:

Data interoperability platform – capturing, linking, and organizing shipping and product data from different sources.

Configurable engagement tool for capturing key supply chain events via mobile technology.

Configurable dashboards providing end to end visibility metrics and KPIs, including utilization, diversion, and inventory, amongst others.

Audit and compliance of all supply chain actors and nodes against standards-based best practice.

Building trust, efficiency, and resilience for the future



AidTrust has already been successfully deployed in India in collaboration with an NGO that distributes donated medicines through a global distribution network. Initial deployment significantly improved the transparency and end-to-end data management of the donated medicines.. BSI, Trace Labs, and the NGO are currently defining a framework for rolling out the solution to over 40 countries across the world.

Through the AidTrust solution powered by the OriginTrail DKG, BSI and Trace Labs are helping NGOs and donor organizations to manage donations in a more efficient and effective way, ensuring that the donated medicines reach the intended patients at the right time.

Effective supply chains for donated medicines and vaccines need to be based on trust and actionable data. If your organization needs to know where, when and how donations are being distributed and utilized, contact Trace Labs and BSI to find out more about AidTrust.

Email Address: AidTrust@bsigroup.com

Webpage: http://bsigroup.com/aidtrust-uk

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUQFZOGpc5c

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714610/DKG_graph.jpg

