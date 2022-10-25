TPA Digital Adopts Cedara's Enterprise Platform to Decarbonize Business Operations and Accelerate the Media Industry's Goal of Net Zero by 2030

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedara, the first end-to-end carbon intelligence platform empowering businesses of any size and their employees to seamlessly take climate action, is announcing its partnership with TPA Digital, a leading digital advertising consultancy for the world's largest brands, to support its goal in becoming carbon neutral and ultimately reach net zero.

TPA Digital will also leverage their climate solutions as a proof-of-concept to inform and advise its clients on best practices to reduce the carbon footprint of their digital media spend and to achieve the advertising industry's collective goal of becoming net zero by 2030.

Through Cedara's Enterprise product and automation capabilities, TPA Digital will accurately measure and seamlessly offset emissions through the Offset Marketplace, and generate GHG Protocol reports that transparently share its sustainability efforts.

"Sustainability is now one of the most important topics for all companies in the media ecosystem," said Wayne Blodwell, Founder & CEO of TPA Digital. "We have always been at the forefront of identifying trends and recommending best-in-class solutions to advertising brands. It was obvious to us that Cedara's innovative technology will enable the entire media industry to develop a truly green media ecosystem."

"We are proud to partner with TPA Digital, as they clearly recognized the need for the media industry to make an impact on the climate emergency," said David Shaw, CEO of Cedara. "We're excited that TPA Digital will be leading by example on sustainability and proactively decarbonizing their business."

About TPA Digital:

TPA Digital is a digital advertising consultancy that empowers advertisers with impartial and specialist advice. It's impartial approach and team of experienced digital consultants support ambitious marketing change makers with projects such as investment auditing, technology selections and operating model feasibility studies. TPA Digital was established in 2016 and has offices in London and New York.

About Cedara:

Cedara, founded in 2021, is on a mission to help businesses decarbonize and to build a more sustainable future. With its end-to-end carbon intelligence software platform, Cedara enables organizations of any size, along with their employees, to measure, reduce, offset and report on all carbon emissions. Cedara adopts a high-impact, data-driven approach to develop transformative solutions for enterprises and their partners to accelerate the shift to a climate-friendly economy. To learn more, please contact contact@cedara.io

SOURCE TPA Digital