Toxic workplace culture is less prevalent since remote work, especially gossiping, arguing, and bullying

Capterra UK research reveals the shift to remote and hybrid work has slightly impacted company culture, with employees noticing fewer toxic behaviours: More than half (53%) of UK employees that work from home say their work culture is not toxic, compared with 48% that said so before the switch.

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toxic workplace culture is present in the UK, both in the office and remotely. According to Capterra UK research, 40% of workers have witnessed some kind of toxic behaviour at work, and 27% reported it to someone in the company. Meanwhile, 14% didn't feel comfortable reporting it.

Business software advisory company, Capterra UK, surveyed 1,015 professionals in the UK to find out if remote or hybrid work reduces toxic workplace culture. Some 467 of those surveyed made the switch from office to remote or hybrid working since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capterra UK research shows toxic workplace culture is less prevalent since remote work

Yelling, gossiping, and bullying have decreased since remote/ hybrid work

The results show that remote or hybrid work has caused a slight decrease in toxic workplace behaviours in the UK. In particular, out of the people that moved to remote or hybrid work, 35% say gossip is 'much less prevalent' or 'somewhat less prevalent' than when they worked on site. This is followed by yelling and arguing (31%) and bullying (28%).

Sexism and sexual harassment are less prevalent than before

As many as 21% of male and 20% of female respondents reported a decrease in sexual harassment prevalence since working remotely or hybrid. Likewise, 19% of respondents say there has been an overall decline in the prevalence of sexism in the workplace.

Employee monitoring tools may provide a solution to toxic behaviours

A quarter of the respondents (25% ) say they know that their employers use employee monitoring tools to track them working remotely, while another 25% are not sure if their company is. That said, a combined total of 39% of the respondents either somewhat or strongly agree that the use of these tools helps reduce toxic work behaviour in their jobs.

Capterra UK Content Analyst, Eduardo Garcia Rodriguez, comments:

"Toxic behaviours have slightly reduced since the move to remote or hybrid work but still exist. Businesses need to explore new ways to detect toxic behaviour. One solution could be employee monitoring software, which helps employers monitor platforms to control inappropriate behaviour. However, employees need to be aware of their use in order to build trust in the digital environment."

Read the full report here: https://www.capterra.co.uk/blog/3092/remote-hybrid-work-and-toxic-workplace-culture-uk

About Capterra UK

Capterra helps organisations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra's global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit capterra.co.uk.

Study Methodology

Data for the Capterra UK Company Culture survey was collected in June 2022. It is based on the responses collected from 1015 professionals residing in the UK who are between the ages of 18 and 65. They are employed full- or part-time at a company with more than 6 employees and work either on-site, hybrid, or remotely at their current company.

Contact:

Rachael Taylor

rachael.taylor@gartner.com

Info - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903319/Toxic_work_culture_UK_Capterra_Infographic.jpg

SOURCE Capterra